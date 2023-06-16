Washington has added a fifth Western Hockey League team, and the newest franchise is the one the Seattle Thunderbirds beat to win their 2023 league championship in May.

The announcement came Friday morning that the Winnipeg Ice were sold to Wenatchee Wild owners David and Lisa White and will move to Washington. The Wild account tweeted that the club was “excited and humbled” to announce its approval as the newest WHL member, effective next season.

A news release indicated the WHL team would replace the British Columbia Hockey League team that currently plays in Wenatchee. White thanked the BCHL and wished its leadership the best.

“We are very excited as an organization to join the Western Hockey League,” David White said. “Our vision has always been to operate with the highest level of standards for our players, and we have a responsibility to develop players to the best of our ability and prepare them for the next level. For our players, our community and our organization, this is an incredible opportunity to provide the greatest overall experience in our great sport.

“The state of Washington is a great hockey state at all levels. We have a home now with an American division that finally provides us with the long-term sustainability we have been searching for.”

Junior hockey in the Wenatchee Valley has seen separate stints in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) as well. David and Lisa White relocated the Fresno Monsters there in 2013, the same year Wenatchee’s former ownership group relocated its NAHL membership to Texas. The Wild moved to the BCHL in 2015, becoming its southernmost member. Wenatchee won the BCHL championship in 2018, the first American team to win the Fred Page Cup since 1979.

The team plays its home games at the 4,300-seat Town Toyota Center.

The Wild will join the Thunderbirds, Tri-City Americans (Kennewick), Spokane Chiefs and Everett Silvertips in the state of Washington and in the WHL’s U.S. Division. There are six teams in total, including the Portland Winterhawks.

The newly relocated franchise had only been in Winnipeg since 2019-20, when the Kootenay Ice relocated from Cranbrook, British Columbia. Kootenay won a Memorial Cup in 2002 and appeared in the tournament twice more.

A requirement of the move to Winnipeg was that team president Matt Cockell and 50 Below Sports + Entertainment build a new, major-junior sized arena so the Ice could move out of the University of Manitoba’s Wayne Fleming Arena. Reportedly hampered by the pandemic, plans failed to materialize.

Rumors of relocation started circulating recently, with Wenatchee on the shortlist of destinations.

“The Wenatchee Wild could not be prouder to be the newest franchise in the WHL,” Wenatchee general manager Bliss Littler said. “Being located in the middle of the U.S. Division will make it easy for Wild fans to travel to our new rivals, and for rival fans to make the easy trip to Wenatchee in the middle of Central Washington.”

In four seasons, the Winnipeg Ice went 166-49-8, losing the WHL final to Seattle in five games May 19. That success came with cost, as the Ice traded away more than a dozen draft picks — many of them in the higher rounds — the next four seasons to load up for the playoff run.