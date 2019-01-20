Kody McDonald scored the winning goal in the third period as the Victoria Royals beat the Everett Silvertips 2-1 on Sunday at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Kody McDonald scored the winning goal in the third period as the Victoria Royals beat the Everett Silvertips 2-1 on Sunday at Angel of the Winds Arena.

The setback completed a lost weekend for Everett (33-12-1-1), which got shut out at home Friday and was hammered on the road Saturday. The Silvertips still lead the U.S. Division of the Western Hockey League.

Bryce Kindopp scored the only goal for Everett. His goal early in the third period tied the score 1-1 and was assisted by Max Patterson and Gianni Fairbrother. Max Palaga made 20 saves.

Women’s tennis

Washington State defeated Michigan State 4-1 in Missoula, Montana. The Cougars (5-0) captured the first four singles matches, led by Tiffany Mylonas, who improved to 15-0 this season.

Curling

Luc Violette of Lake Stevens and Ben Richardson of Issaquah, both of whom compete for the Granite Curling Club of Seattle, were part of the winning team at the USA Curling Junior National Championships in Two Harbors, Minn. They will represent the U.S. at the World Junior Championships Feb. 16-24 in Liverpool, Nova Scotia.

Senior tennis

Among the winners at the Senior Northwest Washington Tournament at the Central Park Tennis Club in Kirkland were: Ross Laursen (men’s 45 singles) of Kirkland, Ann Whitney (women’s 45 singles) of Bellingham and Philip Ansdell (men’s 55 singles) of Mill Creek.