They’ve famously met in the gold-medal game of every IIHF Women’s World Championship and Winter Games, with only two exceptions — the 2019 World Championship and the 2006 Olympics.

“The rivalry is just so intense, it just doesn’t matter if it’s outside, inside, small barn, huge NHL rink — you want to beat them,” Team USA goaltender Nicole Hensley said of the all-too-familiar Canadians.

The U.S. Women’s National Team enters Sunday’s Game 3 of the 2022-23 Rivalry Series, a seven-game competition between the best two teams in the sport, at Climate Pledge Arena up 2-0. Team USA won 4-3 in a shootout in Kelowna, British Columbia, and 2-1 in Kamloops, B.C., last week.

Team USA is filled with recognizable names, with several newcomers mixed in. Ohio State graduate student Gabby Rosenthal, 23, was in her room when a text came in from Katie Million, general manager of the 2022-23 U.S. Women’s National Team.

“I was not expecting it at all,” Rosenthal said. “Didn’t even have an inkling.”

She called Million, who explained the situation and had already squared things away with Rosenthal’s coach. The 5-foot-7 forward would miss a home series against Bemidji State, but for a good cause.

“Couldn’t pass up that amazing opportunity, obviously,” Rosenthal said.

“Honestly, it’s been even better than what I imagined. I didn’t know what to expect when I came. I feel like I’ve learned so much already.”

Having played with only the Buckeyes for five seasons, it had been a while since Rosenthal was the newcomer.

“I think our older group right now has done a good job of making it a welcoming environment, making them feel welcome right off the bat,” Hensley said. “It’s really important that we do that really quickly. This is only two weeks that we’re together.”

The group made the requisite trip to Pike Place Market and posed for a picture on top of the Space Needle. Before leaving for Canada for the first two games in the Rivalry Series, the U.S. national team took in a 1-0 Minnesota Wild win over the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 11 at Climate Pledge Arena. It will take on Team Canada there on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Canada won the most recent meeting at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, turning aside an American comeback to win gold, 3-2. Team USA has fresher inspiration as well. Hensley made 17 saves in the gold-medal game of September’s 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Denmark, where Canada won 2-1.

“We’re not necessarily playing for a trophy (this time), but it still shows how important these games are to us, and how important they are in creating our team culture and creating that winning environment,” Hensley said. “It’s a good start, and obviously we have another job to do.

“We’re always trying to make the next team, so it’s always a situation where you want to go out and put your best foot forward.”