EVERETT – Maxwell James snapped a 3-all tie by scoring with 7:31 to play and the Tri-City Americans went on to defeat the Everett Silvertips 5-3 on Saturday night, evening the Western Hockey League Western Conference final series at 1-1.
The best-of-seven series shifts to Kennewick for Game 3 on Monday and Game 4 on Thursday.
Game 5 will be Saturday night at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.
The Silvertips, playing before a crowd of 6,401, got power-play goals from Matt Fonteyne and Patrick Bajkov in the first period for a 2-1 lead.
But Jordan Topping of the Americans tied the score with a goal in the second period.
Tri-City’s Parker AuCoin scored his second goal of the game for a 3-2 lead at 10:19 of the third period, but Everett’s Garrett Pilon tied the score 1:06 later.
The Silvertips outshot Tri-City 40-27 for the game, but couldn’t get the puck past Americans goaltender Patrick Dea in the final 8:35.
Michael Rasmussen closed out scoring with an empty-net goal with 22 seconds left, which was the same time Bajkov got a 10-minute misconduct penalty.
Dea made 37 saves, compared with 22 saves for Everett’s Carter Hart.
