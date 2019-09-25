Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato was among five newly-hired professional scouts announced by NHL Seattle on Wednesday, joining a small number of women working in hockey operations within the league.

The younger sister of former NHL player Tony Granato in 2010 became the first female hockey player enshrined in the Hall of Fame after an illustrious career highlighted by serving as captain of the gold-medal winning United States Olympic team in Nagano, Japan in 1998. She is believed to be the first professional scout working for an NHL team, though a handful of other women have served as amateur scouts.

Deborah Wright in 1992 became the NHL’s first female scout when the San Jose Sharks hired her in a part-time capacity to monitor junior and collegiate leagues.

Haley Wickenheiser was hired last year as an assistant director of player development for the Toronto Maple Leafs while that team also brought on Noelle Needham as an amateur scout. Angela Gorgone in 1993 became the first female to serve as an NHL scouting co-ordinator when hired to that role by the Anaheim Mighty Ducks.

Joining Granato in the scouting ranks will be Ulf Samuelsson, a longtime NHL veteran and former teammate and roommate of NHL Seattle general manager Ron Francis. Fellow NHL retirees Stu Barnes and Dave Hunter were also hired, as was longtime Ontario Hockey league coach John Goodwin — who once teamed with Francis as a junior player.

Granato, 48, will be based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, where she currently resides. She played college hockey at Providence College in Rhode Island and at Concordia University in Montreal — being named ths country’s top female player while attending graduate school at the latter in 1996. Two years later, she captained the U.S. to an upset win over Canada at Nagano in the first year women’s hockey was introduced as a medal sport.

Advertising

She also competed at the 2002 Winter Olympics, earning a silver medal. Granato went on to become a rinkside commentator for NBC’s NHL coverage and a color commentator for the network’s women’s hockey coverage at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

The four other scouts hired will also be working out of their current hometowns.

Samuelsson, 55, teamed with GM Francis in Hartford and Pittsburgh — winning two Stanley Cup titles alongside him in Pittsburgh — and served under him as head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes’ American Hockey League affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina. Samuelsson, who will be based out of San Diego, also served as assistant coach of three NHL teams, most recently the Chicago Blackhawks under former coach Joel Quenneville.

His hiring had long been expected given his experience and closeness to Francis.

Hunter, 61, who will be based in Boston, was the oldest of three NHL brothers — the others being Mark and Dale — and spent most of his decade-long career with the Edmonton Oilers before embarking on an equally-long scouting career that included a stop in Carolina working alongside Francis with the Hurricanes.

Barnes, 48, will be based in Dallas, where he ended his NHL career and also worked as an assistant coach with the Stars.

Goodwin, who turned 58 on Wednesday, was best-known as coach of the OHL Oshawa Generals and will be based in Toronto. As a junior player with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in 1980-81, he led the league in scoring the same year a rookie Francis joined the squad.