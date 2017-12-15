Nolan Volcan started the streak for the Thunderbirds (14-14-3-1) as he scored at the 1:40 mark of the third period for a 2-2 tie with the Cougars (13-14-3-1).

Four goals in the third period lifted the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 5-2 victory over Prince George in Western Hockey League action Friday night in the ShoWare Center in Kent.

Nolan Volcan started the streak for the Thunderbirds (14-14-3-1) as he scored at the 1:40 mark of the third period for a 2-2 tie with the Cougars (13-14-3-1).

Volcan had an assist on Austin Strand’s power-play goal at 9:46 for a 3-2 Seattle lead. Donovan Neuls scored at 14:51, and Zack Andrusiak closed it out at 19:24 for the Thunderbirds.

Reece Harsch had the other goal for Seattle while Matthew Wedman, Turner Ottenbreit and Dillon Hamaliuk each had two assists.

The Thunderbirds take to the road to play at Spokane on Sunday.

OTHER WHL

• After tying the game with a power-play goal early in the third period, Everett gave up two goals as host Spokane went on to score a 5-3 triumph.

Hudson Elynuik scored both goals for the Chiefs (17-12-1-2), and now has 17 on the season. The winning goal came at 12:47 and the last one was an empty-netter at 19:32.

Matt Fonteyne’s power-play goal, off assists by Patrick Bajkov and Kevin Davis, enabled the Silvertips (19-13-1-1) to tie the score at 3-3 at 1:52 of the third period. Akash Bains and Sean Richards also scored for Everett and Bajkov had two assists.

Zach Fischer had a goal and two assists for Spokane.

The Silvertips are home Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. against Prince George.