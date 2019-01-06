Seattle goalie Roddy Ross made his first career WHL start Sunday and stopped 19 shots to help the Thunderbirds to a 6-3 victory over the host Regina Pats.
Seattle goalie Roddy Ross made his first career WHL start Sunday and stopped 19 shots to help the Thunderbirds to a 6-3 victory over the host Regina Pats.
Andrej Kukuca and Noah Philp each had two goals for Seattle (12-20-4-0). Nolan Volcan had three assists, and Payton Mount and Philp had two assists each.
This was the second game of a six-game road trip through the East Division of the Western Hockey League.
Silvertips roll
The Silvertips won their 11th straight home game as Max Patterson, Connor Dewar and Wyatte Wylie all recorded multipoint games, along with a 37-save performance from goaltender Max Palaga, allowed Everett to beat the Kamloops Blazers 5-1 at Angel of the Winds Arena.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Instant analysis: Three impressions from the Seahawks' playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys WATCH
- Seahawks just wouldn't quit running into wall, and it cost them playoff win | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Losing Sebastian Janikowski to injury in first half vs. Cowboys affected Seahawks' game plan in second
- What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' wild-card defeat to the Cowboys
- Bobby Wagner says Seahawks can get back to postseason in 2019 on one condition WATCH
The Silvertips (31-8-1-1) have earned a win or a point in 18 of the past 19 games (16-1-1-1), sitting atop the WHL Western Conference with 64 points.
Dewar and Wylie each had a goal and an assist. Patterson had two assists.
Speedskating
Aaron Tran from Federal Way, a 2018 Olympian, was named the overall U.S. national short track champion at the conclusion of the U.S. Short Track National Championships in Kearns, Utah. Corinne Stoddard of Lake Tapps was runner-up in the women’s 1,000. Stoddard also took part in the women’s 3,000 relay team that won.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.