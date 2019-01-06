Seattle goalie Roddy Ross made his first career WHL start Sunday and stopped 19 shots to help the Thunderbirds to a 6-3 victory over the host Regina Pats.

Andrej Kukuca and Noah Philp each had two goals for Seattle (12-20-4-0). Nolan Volcan had three assists, and Payton Mount and Philp had two assists each.

This was the second game of a six-game road trip through the East Division of the Western Hockey League.

Silvertips roll

The Silvertips won their 11th straight home game as Max Patterson, Connor Dewar and Wyatte Wylie all recorded multipoint games, along with a 37-save performance from goaltender Max Palaga, allowed Everett to beat the Kamloops Blazers 5-1 at Angel of the Winds Arena.

The Silvertips (31-8-1-1) have earned a win or a point in 18 of the past 19 games (16-1-1-1), sitting atop the WHL Western Conference with 64 points.

Dewar and Wylie each had a goal and an assist. Patterson had two assists.

Speedskating

Aaron Tran from Federal Way, a 2018 Olympian, was named the overall U.S. national short track champion at the conclusion of the U.S. Short Track National Championships in Kearns, Utah. Corinne Stoddard of Lake Tapps was runner-up in the women’s 1,000. Stoddard also took part in the women’s 3,000 relay team that won.