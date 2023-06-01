The Memorial Cup elimination games began Thursday night, and the Seattle Thunderbirds had earned the right to be spectators.

“We’re happy that we’re not the ones playing in it,” coach Matt O’Dette said.

While the host city’s Kamloops Blazers and the Ontario Hockey League champion Peterborough Petes, both 1-2, battled for their tournament lives in Thursday night’s tiebreaker, Seattle enjoyed a slow day. The Thunderbirds finished round-robin play 2-1, their only loss coming against the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Quebec Remparts on Monday.

The T-birds pulled ahead in the second period Wednesday against the Blazers and finished in the winner’s bracket with a 6-1 victory. The Thunderbirds will meet the winner of the tiebreaker in a semifinal game Friday night.

With legendary goaltender Patrick Roy at the helm as both coach and general manager, but set to step aside at the end of the tournament, the Remparts were the top dogs of the round robin and now get to pace until the end, waiting for the dust to settle. Quebec gets the semifinal winner on Sunday. The QMJHL sent the past three Memorial Cup champions.

The T-birds are still able to gain entry into a tiny group. The Thunderbirds could become the third U.S.-based franchise to win the Memorial Cup, first played in 1919. The Portland Winterhawks (1983, 1998) and Spokane Chiefs (1991, 2008) have gone all the way twice.

If the Thunderbirds get out of the semifinal for the first time in team history and meet the rested Remparts in the championship game, not much needs to change from Monday’s 3-1 loss to Quebec. O’Dette said a lot of the metrics were in the Thunderbirds’ favor and they “took a lot of positives from it.”

“We want to earn our spot to play them again,” he added. “We want to be the team that’s happy when it’s all said and done. If we get the crack against Quebec, it should be a really good hockey game.”

O’Dette said the team went to the rink for treatment Thursday, stretched and did some video work on both teams they’ve already beaten, since they didn’t know which one they would be facing again. They were then free to scatter and relax.

“Unplug a little bit and reset mentally,” he said.

They’d earned it. Wednesday’s win against Kamloops was the Thunderbirds’ best outing of the prestigious tournament.

“That’s more of our identity and the formula we need to be successful,” O’Dette said. “The goal now is to duplicate that on Friday. If we do that, we give ourselves a good chance to win on Sunday.”

T-birds defenseman Luke Prokop was named the player of the game against Kamloops after scoring midway through the third period and finishing the game plus-3. Jared Davidson and Jordan Gustafson found the back of the net eight seconds apart in the second period to give the Thunderbirds control of the game. It was Gustafson’s second goal of the tournament.

Gustafson returned to the lineup for Seattle’s Game 5 against the Winnipeg Ice, which clinched their Western Hockey League title. He’d missed eight games, or nearly half of the league playoffs, due to injury. O’Dette said they eased him into the tournament and it’s paying dividends.

“He’s worked really hard to come back and play and he’s given us a huge boost,” O’Dette said. “He’s at the point where he’s playing regularly and playing great for us.

“He’s been a big-time shot in the arm for this team.”