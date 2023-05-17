KENT — Out of almost nowhere, Dylan Guenther’s blast broke a nearly 20-minute-old tie, reinvigorated the accesso ShoWare Center crowd and soon put the Seattle Thunderbirds on the brink of a league championship.

T-birds defenseman Luke Prokop settled the puck and nudged it to teammate Reid Schaefer in the corner. Schaefer teed up Guenther, pushing his own playoff point streak to seven straight games (five goals, six assists).

Guenther dipped, swung and scored the go-ahead goal of a 4-2 Thunderbirds win Wednesday night.

“I saw a lane through the middle. Didn’t really want to throw it away — I knew I was kind of alone,” Guenther said.

“Monster goal,” T-birds coach Matt O’Dette summarized.

The Thunderbirds lead the Western Hockey League Championship series against the Winnipeg Ice, 3-1. The Thunderbirds can win their second Ed Chynoweth Cup, awarded to awarded to the WHL playoff champion, at home on Friday night.

They would advance to the Memorial Cup for the third time ever. It’s set for May 26-June 4 in Kamloops, British Columbia, and determines the winner of the Canadian Hockey League. In 2017, the year of the Thunderbirds’ only other league championship, they didn’t advance out of the tournament round robin.

On the first goal, 16:25 into Wednesday’s first period, it looked like Seattle’s Jeremy Hanzel had Winnipeg’s Carson Latimer covered, but the T-birds defenseman didn’t finish tying him up. Latimer slowed, then tossed the puck into the top of the net.

In the final minute of the first, Kevin Korchinski got it back. Thunderbirds captain Lucas Ciona came around the boards, juggling the puck forward to backhand the whole way, and fed Korchinski at the top of the right faceoff circle. Korchinski beat Ice goaltender Daniel Hauser through traffic.

Early in the second period and taking advantage of Hanzel’s blast off the end boards that popped right back out toward the crease, Gracyn Sawchyn roofed a bad-angle shot to give the Thunderbirds a 2-1 lead.

Evan Friesen tied the game about four minutes later. The Ice’s Friesen was screening Seattle goaltender Thomas Milic and the shot from the blue line hit him. He turned and swung it around Milic’s pads.

It appeared Winnipeg had reclaimed the lead about two minutes later. The puck popped up and Milic tried to elbow it out of midair, but Latimer swatted it in. After a lengthy review, officials determined the puck went in off Latimer’s glove, leaving him shaking his head on the bench.

O’Dette said the referee came over and said he actually elbowed it in. Milic said he had the best vantage point on the ice.

“From my point of view, it was clearly off his arm,” Milic said.

Ice coach James Patrick didn’t like the lack of transparency from the officials or the length of the review.

“I think how it took 15 minutes of standing there — we had the momentum,” he said. “We might have been playing the best hockey of the game at that time.”

After Guenther scored the go-ahead goal, the Thunderbirds found themselves looking at a gaping net several times, but the Ice hurried to tie up their sticks. They stretched the one-goal lead until Nico Myatovic sank Seattle’s empty netter.

“I think we set (up) ourselves pretty good for Game 5 here at home, here, especially,” Milic said. “We have a couple of days here to rest up, but we’re going to attack that game.”

Seattle needed some acrobatics from goaltender Milic (31 saves) to keep it a scoreless first period. Milic stopped 2022 ninth overall NHL draft pick Matthew Savoie on a breakaway. Korchinski cleared the distance and took a pair of swipes at Savoie from behind, earning a penalty call while Milic sprawled out to make the save.

“So many key saves, it’s hard to keep track of them,” O’Dette said.

Milic also got lucky when, while on his stomach on the other end of the crease, the Ice put a shot wide.

A the other end, Winnipeg’s Hauser stoned Seattle forward Guenther, who was feet away from him with the puck on his tape seven and a half minutes in. The Thunderbirds’ Schaefer tried a snipe into the corner, but Hauser flashed his glove.

Conor Geekie, the 19-year-old brother of Kraken forward Morgan Geekie, was last year’s 11th overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes. He’s played parts of four seasons with the Ice.

Morgan expressed an interest in catching either Game 4 or 5.

“I know how rowdy the fans are there. I don’t know if I’d be that well accepted,” Geekie said Wednesday, two days after the Kraken were eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The younger Geekie won seven of 21 faceoffs on Wednesday night and took a third-period tripping penalty the Thunderbirds didn’t capitalize on. He has two assists so far in this series.

BOX SCORE