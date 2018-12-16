Eli Zummack scored one minute, 47 seconds into overtime to lift the Spokane Chiefs to a 6-5 victory over Seattle in Western Hockey League action Sunday.

SPOKANE — Eli Zummack scored one minute, 47 seconds into overtime to lift the Spokane Chiefs to a 6-5 victory over Seattle in Western Hockey League action Sunday.

The Thunderbirds (11-16-4-0) forced the overtime at the 17:11 mark of the third period when Dillon Hamaliuk scored his second goal of the game, this one off an assist from Jarret Tyszka on the power play. Matthew Wedman also had two Seattle goals and Nolan Volcan had one.

Adam Beckman had two goals and the winning assist for Spokane (19-11-2-2) and Zummack added two assists.

TENNIS

• Gonzaga senior Sophie Whittle is 2-1 in group play at the USTA Blizzard W.C. Challenge in Orlando, Fla., after losing 6-3, 7-5 to Pepperdine’s Ashley Lahey and beating Salma Ewing of USC by injury forfeit.