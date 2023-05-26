Checking in on the Ed Chynoweth Cup: Seen better days, probably. Some polish and spit shine should get that right out.

In the week between winning the Western Hockey League championship in five games at home last Friday night and the start of the Seattle Thunderbirds’ third Memorial Cup run Saturday, the players took custody of the trophy for a few days.

“Took some bumps, for sure. It’s in one piece,” T-birds coach Matt O’Dette assured. “The guys enjoyed their time with it.

“It’s safe and sound — I think it will go on display during the tournament. It’s in good enough shape to be able to do that.”

Now for the objective since the start of the season, or the end of last season, really. The Thunderbirds are set for the 103rd edition of the Memorial Cup, a round-robin style tournament that will see them square off against both other league champions under the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) umbrella, plus the host city’s Kamloops Blazers.

The Thunderbirds have a rare and real advantage — two players who were part of the Memorial Cup festivities last season. This year’s top CHL postseason goal scorer Dylan Guenther and sturdy defenseman Luke Prokop were members of the Edmonton Oil Kings, who pushed past the Thunderbirds in the 2022 WHL finals. The Oil Kings didn’t make it out of the Memorial Cup round robin.

The T-birds will rely on that pair’s experience, as it has throughout this playoff run.

“One thing [I] stressed to the guys is not dipping your toe in the water,” Prokop said. “You’ve got to be ready for the first game, because it’s so important. You don’t want to be behind the eight-ball and scratch and claw your way into the semifinals.”

While Prokop fought for major-junior hockey supremacy last summer, Thunderbirds forward Reid Schaefer was at home watching the Memorial Cup with his parents, as he had for four or five years. That wasn’t what he wanted.

“I was a little bit emotional. A little bit [upset],” he said. “To lose to the team that’s in it — that one definitely stuck out.”

Now they all get to do it together, and everyone can go further than they have before.

Seattle’s best Memorial Cup showing was in 1992. The Thunderbirds, who hosted the event at the Seattle Center Coliseum, lost 8-3 in the semifinal to eventual champion Kamloops.

In 2017 they didn’t advance out of the round robin. O’Dette called that experience a whirlwind.

“We won in Regina, flew back to Seattle, tried to get regrouped and a day later flew back to Ontario,” the coach said. “We hadn’t recovered. We weren’t reset, and it didn’t go well for us.”

This go-round they had time to rest, heal and shift focus. There were two practices in Seattle, a mere five-hour drive to Kamloops, British Columbia, then two more practices. They’re trying to limit distractions — “all the hoopla around the tournament,” O’Dette said.

“I feel like we’re really refocused and rested and ready to tackle this,” he added.

On Saturday at 3 p.m. the Thunderbirds open the round robin against the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) champions, the Peterborough Petes, who have a Kraken prospect on their roster. Tucker Robertson, a fourth-round Kraken draft pick (123rd overall) in 2022, has nine goals and 13 assists through 23 playoff games. He led the team in regular-season scoring and is second in postseason points.

On Monday at 6 p.m., the Thunderbirds face the toast of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), the Québec Remparts. Lastly, on Wednesday at 6 p.m. there’s a rematch against the Blazers, who earned automatic entry into the tournament as hosts. The Thunderbirds defeated Kamloops in six games in the WHL’s Western Conference championship to make it to this point.

Thursday features a potential tiebreaker, Friday the semifinal and Sunday the championship game.

O’Dette said the Thunderbirds were “not overly consumed with trying to dissect other teams.” They’ll watch video, looking for unique features. But in these short tournaments, the plan is to focus on their own game.

“Make other teams have to adjust to what you’re doing,” he said.

What they have been doing is blowing past the competition, from an outsider’s perspective. With 10 NHL prospects on their roster, including Guenther (Arizona Coyotes) Prokop (Nashville Predators) and Schaefer (Predators), the Thunderbirds dropped three total games in four rounds of the WHL playoffs.

They’re backstopped by undrafted WHL Goaltender the Year and playoff MVP Thomas Milic (1.95 goals-against average, .933 save percentage, 19 games), who carries the best numbers of the field into the Memorial Cup.

Schaefer pointed to the Thunderbirds’ knowledge of how to handle a game.

“Sometimes we’ll be down a goal going into the third period, or on the penalty kill — you’ve just got to find a way to get back into that game,” he said. “I think we’re good at that.”

Prokop said he’s observed the mood around the team “is a lot lighter,” and the group started enjoying itself more as it played deeper into the season.

His advice is not strictly serious. The Edmonton native called it a childhood dream to take part in the Memorial Cup, and he wants to make sure everyone remembers that.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime tournament. A lot of players don’t even get the chance to compete for it,” Prokop said. “I’ve gotten to do it twice now. So I’m trying to make sure guys are enjoying it as much as they can, taking it all in.”

The players made the most of their time with the Ed Chynoweth Cup. Just imagine what they’d do with the Memorial Cup.