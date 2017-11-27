Defenseman Austin Strand leads the Seattle Thunderbirds in scoring with 10 goals and 16 assists in 24 games.

Defenseman Austin Strand, who leads the Seattle Thunderbirds in scoring with 10 goals and 16 assists in 24 games, has signed a three-year entry level contract with the Los Angeles Kings.

Strand is tied for fifth in the Western Hockey League in scoring by defenseman.

“We are very excited for Austin with his signing an NHL contract,” said Russ Farwell, Seattle’s general manager. “He has worked hard on his game and came in this year with a determined attitude to continue to improve and had a great start to the season.”

NOTES

• Carter Hart of the Silvertips in Everett has been named the goaltender of the week in the WHL for the second consecutive week. Hart, 19, went 3-0 and stopped 99 of 102 shots. His shutout against Tri-City was the 22nd of his career, breaking the franchise record.

• Former Seattle Reign coach Laura Harvey has been named coach of the new Real Salt Lake-affiliated team in the National Women’s Soccer League. Harvey, 37, coached the Reign for the past five seasons and was a two-time league coach of the year.

• Amy-Eloise Neale, a senior at Washington, has been named a finalist for the Honda Award for women’s cross-country. Neale was the NCAA runner-up and one of just two women to post a repeat NCAA top-10 finish.

• After averaging 23.3 points on 64 percent shooting and 7.0 rebounds in three games at the PK80 Invitational, Gonzaga’s Johnathan Williams was selected the West Coast Conference basketball player of the week.