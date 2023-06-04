The Seattle Thunderbirds made it as far as they possibly could in the 2022-23 season, but they had to settle for second.

The Quebec Remparts blanked the Thunderbirds in Sunday’s Memorial Cup final in Kamloops, British Columbia. With less than eight minutes to go, Quebec’s Nicolas Savoie blocked a Brad Lambert shot and sent it the other way on a short-handed 2-on-1. Kassim Gaudet scored the Remparts’ third goal of what would become a 5-0 victory.

Seattle was trying to become the first American team to win the tournament since 2008, but settled for the distinction of first U.S.-based runner-up in a decade.

“It stings that we didn’t get this done, but I think there’s a lot to be proud of when the dust settles,” Seattle coach Matt O’Dette said.

“(Western Hockey League) champions. You can’t take that away from us.”

The Remparts were the only team that beat the Thunderbirds in the tournament and they did it twice, 3-1 on Monday in the round robin and in Sunday’s final that was close for two and a half periods.

With 3:20 left in the game, a potential Thunderbirds goal was reviewed and waved off. The puck, nestled near the leg of Remparts goaltender William Rousseau, didn’t appear to fully cross the goal line.

Two minutes apart late in the third period, Quebec’s Zachary Bolduc one-timed a pass at the point into the net and Charles Savoie converted an odd-man rush to turn it into a rout. Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic made 30 saves.

It was the last outing for this star-studded Seattle team, which rolled through the WHL playoffs and went farther than any group in the organization’s history. They’ll lose several big names. Luke Prokop, Jared Davidson and Kyle Crnkovic, all of whom were born in 2002, are set to age out, and others will likely turn pro.

O’Dette said Davidson would eventually be known as “one of the best T’Birds we’ve had.” Crnkovic was named to the Memorial Cup All-Star team along with teammate Nolan Allan.

“I’m extremely proud of the group,” O’Dette said. “What an unbelievable bunch of players, people – every guy battled extremely hard to get here. Battled right to the end.

“Obviously it wasn’t our best game, but I can’t say enough about the character in that room.”

Just after Seattle’s first shot on goal four minutes into Sunday’s game, the Remparts had a 2-on-0 they failed to convert on. They patiently tossed it back and forth before they were right on top of Milic, who easily made the save.

Lambert had one of the Thunderbirds’ better first-period chances. He had a step on defenders but Rousseau (32 saves) made the stop before Lambert went crashing into the net. Soon afterward, the Remparts opened the scoring on their fourth shot on goal, six and a half minutes in. Quebec kicked the puck out of a faceoff, pushed it up the boards and struck on a quick-evolving 2-on-1. Vsevolod Komarov did the honors.

The game got chippy late in the first period. The Thunderbirds scrambled to keep the deficit at one when Reid Schaefer picked up a double minor for high-sticking in the corner next to Milic. Thunderbirds defenseman Sawyer Mynio stuck his leg out for a timely shot block on the penalty kill.

The Thunderbirds got their last lucky break when Justin Robidas hit the cross bar. Then Quebec opened it up, scoring three times in the final 10 minutes.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League secured its fourth straight Memorial Cup title. Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy stepped aside from Remparts head-coaching duties on a victorious note, hugging each of his players while the Thunderbirds watched and waited at the other end of the ice for the handshake line.

Roy said he was curious to see how his team — which last played Tuesday while everyone else battled through the round robin, a tiebreaker and the semifinal game — was going to come out after a long layoff.

“I think it was our best game of the tournament,” he told TSN.

Prokop stood near the bench and was the last in blue and green to head down the tunnel. The defenseman, who appeared in two straight Memorial Cup tournaments with different teams, had two shots on goal in the final game of his junior hockey career.

“He’s such a team player and such a great leader. He’s willing to do what the team needs him to do,” O’Dette said of Prokop earlier this week. “That’s how he’s been since Day 1.”