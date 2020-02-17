LANGLEY, B.C. — The host Vancouver Giants had a big advantage in shots on goal and power-play success and turned that into a 3-2 victory over Seattle in Western Hockey League action Monday.

Vancouver (29-20-3-2) had a 39-25 edge in shots and were 2-for-4 on power plays compared to 0-for-4 for the Thunderbirds (21-27-3-3).

The Giants took a 2-0 first-period lead before Conner Roulette scored in the second period for Seattle to cut the deficit. Seven minutes later, though, Vancouver scored again for a 3-1 lead and all Seattle could muster was a last-minute goal by Simon Kubicek off an assist from Roulette.

Blake Lyda stopped 36 shots in goal for Seattle.

Vancouver won despite 57 penalty minutes compared to 38 for Seattle in the chippy game.

The Thunderbirds are in second place in the wild-card race with 48 points, trailing Kelowna by four points. Seattle is home Tuesday night against Moose Jaw in the Showare Center in Kent, and face a key game at Kelowna on March 6.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• An early lead fell by the wayside as Washington State (1-3) fell 3-1 to host Cal State-Northridge (4-0). The Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the third before being shut out the rest of the game. Jack Smith had two hits for WSU and Kyle Manzardo recorded a hit for the fourth consecutive game for the Cougars.

• After blowing a two-run lead in the top of the ninth, Gonzaga (2-2) came back with three runs in the bottom of the ninth for a 5-4 victory over New Mexico (2-2) in Surprise, Ariz. In the ninth, the Zags were helped by three walks that loaded the bases. One run scored on a sacrifice fly by Brett Harris, and then the game ended with two outs when two runs scored after Stephen Lund reached on a throwing error. Mason Marenco had a double and a single for the Zags.

WOMEN’S GOLF

• Gonzaga improved 12 strokes from the first to the second round and was tied for ninth in the Rebel Beach Invitational in Las Vegas. The Zags were 20 over after rounds of 304 and 292, 38 strokes behind leader USC. Federica Torre was the top Gonzaga player, tied for ninth at even-par 144.