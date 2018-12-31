Zack Andrusiak had two first-period goals for Seattle (11-19-4-0), and now has 27 goals on the season. Tyler Carpendale also scored for Seattle for a 3-1 lead.

PORTLAND — After an impressive first period, things fell apart for the Seattle Thunderbirds as they lost a 6-3 decision to Portland in Western Hockey League action on New Year’s Eve.

Zack Andrusiak had two first-period goals for Seattle (11-19-4-0), and now has 27 goals on the season. Tyler Carpendale also scored for Seattle for a 3-1 lead.

After that, though, it was all Portland (21-11-3-2). Joachim Blichfeld had two goals less than six minutes apart. He also had an assist. Ryan Hughes had a goal and three assists for the winners.

The Winterhawks held the T-birds to a 1-for-7 night on power plays while going 3 for 6 themselves. Seattle was saddled with 60 penalty minutes compared to 38 for Portland.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Violet Kapri Morrow might have scored in double figures for her ninth consecutive game this season, but Eastern Washington (2-9, 1-1 Big Sky) still dropped a 63-48 decision at Idaho State (6-5, 1-1). Morrow had 21 points. Grace Kenyon, from Bainbridge Island, led the Bengals with 19 points.

HONORS

Myles Carter of Seattle University was named the men’s basketball player of the week in the Western Athletic Conference after a career-high 26-point, 13-rebound effort in beating California 82-73 on the road. The transfer from Seton Hall hit 61 percent of his shots from the field.

• After scoring a career-high 38 points against Washington, Borislava Hristova of Washington State was named the women’s basketball player of the week in the Pac-12. She hit 16 of her 24 shots and went 4 of 6 from three-point range in the 79-76 victory.

From sports-information reports.