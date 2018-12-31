Zack Andrusiak had two first-period goals for Seattle (11-19-4-0), and now has 27 goals on the season. Tyler Carpendale also scored for Seattle for a 3-1 lead.

PORTLAND — After an impressive first period, things fell apart for the Seattle Thunderbirds as they lost a 6-3 decision to Portland in Western Hockey League action on New Year’s Eve.

Zack Andrusiak had two first-period goals for Seattle (11-19-4-0), and now has 27 goals on the season. Tyler Carpendale also scored for Seattle for a 3-1 lead.

After that, though, it was all Portland (21-11-3-2). Joachim Blichfeld had two goals less than six minutes apart. He also had an assist. Ryan Hughes had a goal and three assists for the winners.

The Winterhawks held the T-birds to a 1-for-7 night on power plays while going 3 for 6 themselves. Seattle was saddled with 60 penalty minutes compared to 38 for Portland.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

• Violet Kapri Morrow might have scored in double figures for her ninth consecutive game this season, but Eastern Washington (2-9, 1-1 Big Sky) still dropped a 63-48 decision at Idaho State (6-5, 1-1). Morrow had 21 points. Grace Kenyon, from Bainbridge Island, led the Bengals with 19 points.

HONORS

• Myles Carter of Seattle University was named the men’s basketball player of the week in the Western Athletic Conference after a career-high 26-point, 13-rebound effort in beating California 82-73 on the road. The transfer from Seton Hall hit 61 percent of his shots from the field.

• After scoring a career-high 38 points against Washington, Borislava Hristova of Washington State was named the women’s basketball player of the week in the Pac-12. She hit 16 of her 24 shots and went 4 of 6 from three-point range in the 79-76 victory.