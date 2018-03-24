Zack Andrusiak scored 5:04 into overtime to lift the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 5-4 victory over the Everett Silvertips and even the best-of-seven Western Hockey League playoff series at one game apiece.

EVERETT — A small, vastly outnumbered group of Seattle Thunderbirds fans had a simple, celebratory chant in Everett on Saturday night.

“You can’t beat us, you can’t beat us!”

The voices of the T-birds faithful were raised after Zack Andrusiak scored 5:04 into overtime to lift the Thunderbirds to a 5-4 victory over the Everett Silvertips and even the best-of-seven Western Hockey League playoff series at one game apiece.

Playoff schedule (Best-of-seven series tied, 1-1) Game 1 — Everett 4, Seattle 1 Game 2 — Seattle 5, Everett, 4 (OT) Game 3 — Everett @ Seattle, Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. Game 4 — Everett @ Seattle, Friday, 7:35 p.m. Game 5 — Seattle @ Everett, Saturday, 7:05 p.m. Game 6 — Everett @ Seattle, Tuesday, April 3, 7:05 p.m.* Game 7 — Seattle @ Everett, Wednesday, April 4, 7:05 p.m.* * If necessary

The Silvertips dominated play for most of the game but needed a goal by Garrett Pilon, his third of the game, to send it into overtime.

Everett outshot Seattle 49-33 in the game, but Andrusiak’s shot won it on only Seattle’s second shot in overtime after the Silvertips had several good opportunities against Seattle goaltender Liam Hughes, who had 45 saves.

This is the fourth meeting in the playoffs between the two teams, with Seattle winning all three of the previous series.

Mike MacLean, who had only two goals and two assists in 38 regular-season games for Seattle, broke a 3-3 tie with an unassisted goal at 7:35 of the third period. It looked like that would stand up as the game winner until Pilon’s heroics.

This was no ordinary shot by MacLean, who found himself all alone directly in front of star Silvertips goaltender Carter Hart. Mac­Lean took his time and lifted the puck over the diving arms of Hart and just under the crossbar.

The Silvertips came out looking like they would steamroll the T-birds. Everett had seven of the first eight shots and took a 1-0 lead as Martin Fasko-Rudas scored 2:17 into the first period.

Seattle took the lead when Sami Moilanen knocked in a rebound after Hart stopped shots by Turner Ottenbreit and Matthew Wedman.

A power-play goal by Ottenbreit gave the T-birds a 3-2 lead before the Silvertips tied it on Pilon’s second goal of the game.