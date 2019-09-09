The Seattle Thunderbirds acquired left wing Alex Morozoff from Red Deer on Monday in exchange for a fifth-round choice in the 2021 Bantam Draft.

“Alex is a player I have liked for quite a while,” said Bil La Forge, Seattle’s general manager. “I think he will come in and compete for quality minutes and will be a really good addition to our lineup.”

Morozoff, 6 foot and 189 pounds, played 64 games for the Rebels last season and had eight goals and seven assists for 15 points. In two seasons in Red Deer, he has 14 goals and nine assists.

GONZAGA

• Isabel Jones was named the West Coast Conference women’s soccer player of the week after the goalkeeper made seven saves against Washington State and allowed just an overtime goal to the Cougars, who average more than five goals a game. She also had a shutout against Seattle U.