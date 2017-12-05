So, would the Metropolitans live on in Seattle, or is time for a name change? We asked readers for ideas, and we got some pretty great suggestions in return.

The Seattle City Council approved a $600 million renovation of KeyArena on Monday, paving the way for a potential NHL and NBA franchise. We all know what the NBA team would be called if and when a pro basketball team returns to the city, but what would would an NHL team be called?

You may remember, Seattle also once had a pro hockey team — and a pretty notable one at that. Just over 100 years ago, Seattle’s Metropolitans won the Stanley Cup over the Montreal Canadians, giving Seattle its first ever pro sports championship. Seattle was also the first American city to claim the trophy.

So, would the Metropolitans live on in Seattle, or is time for a name change?

We asked readers for ideas, and we got some pretty great suggestions in return. A couple of the more popular suggestions included: The Metropolitans (of course), The Sockeyes, The Thunderbirds and The Totems.

A couple other more creative names included: The Seattle Freeze, The Drizzlies, The SeaPucks and The Vegetarians.

One team, and oh so many good names to choose from.

Here’s a look at some of the top suggestions:

Seattle Metropolitans. The first American team to ever win Lord Stanley’s Cup. — WSU since birth (@JohnGalt20161) December 6, 2017

Seattle Cascades — Curt Blix (@blix66) December 5, 2017

The Seattle Socialists — Ryan Mitchell (@ghostrycon) December 5, 2017

Seattle Sockeyes fits from a fish and fighting perspective. — Randal Bird (@rqb) December 5, 2017

The Seattle Sea Gunners. — Scott Davis (@chiseled_scott) December 6, 2017

Evergreens (state tree) or the Process because it has been 10 years — Chuck Taylor (@SEAallday206) December 5, 2017

Seattle Totems is the way to go. — Hockey Matt 41 (@Bouldergrad41) December 5, 2017