The Seattle Thunderbirds selected right wing Tim Stutzle from Viersen, Germany, in the annual Canadian Hockey League import draft. Stutzle was selected in the first round with the 19th overall pick. The Everett Silvertips selected center Michal Gut of the Czech Republic in the first round (57th overall).

Women’s golf

• Rino Sasaki of Seattle shot rounds of 71-72-77 to win the 26th Washington State Women’s Amateur; Tina Papatolis of Issaquah survived a playoff to win the 10th Washington State Women’s Mid-Amateur; and Linda Skwarski of Fall City won the sixth Washington State Super Senior Women’s Amateur title in her first attempt. All were held at Sudden Valley Golf and Country Club in Bellingham.