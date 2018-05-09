Colby Sissons scored on a power play in the second period as the Swift Current Broncos beat the Everett Silvertips 1-0 Wednesday night at Angel of the Winds Arena to take a 3-1 lead in the championship series of the Western Hockey League.

EVERETT — Colby Sissons scored on a power play in the second period as the Swift Current Broncos beat the Everett Silvertips 1-0 Wednesday night at Angel of the Winds Arena to take a 3-1 lead in the championship series of the Western Hockey League.

Game 5 is Friday night in Everett.

Stuart Skinner made 32 saves for Swift Current. Carter Hart made 18 saves for the Silvertips.

Sissons, a defenseman, scored his goal at the 14:35 mark and was assisted by Matteo Gennaro.