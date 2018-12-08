Max Patterson scored the go-ahead goal as the Everett Silvertips defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 2-1 Saturday night in a Western Hockey League game at ShoWare Center in Kent.
Max Patterson scored the go-ahead goal as the Everett Silvertips defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 2-1 Saturday night in a Western Hockey League game before a season-high 6,216 fans at ShoWare Center in Kent.
Patterson’s breakaway goal at the 7:46 mark of the third period was unassisted.
Sean Richards gave U.S. Division-leading Everett (24-7-1-0) a 1-0 lead with a goal at the 16:25 mark of the first period.
Nolan Volcan tied the game for Seattle (10-14-3-0) with a goal at the 3:59 mark of the second period.
Dustin Wolf made 43 saves for Everett. Liam Hughes made 36 saves for Seattle.
Cross country
Woodinville’s Olivia Markezich, a senior at Bear Creek School, finished 36th at the Foot Locker cross-country national championships in San Diego. She ran the 5-kilometer course in 19 minutes, 15.2 seconds.
