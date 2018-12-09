Dustin Wolf made 21 saves in earning the shutout as the Everett Silvertips beat the Spokane Chiefs 2-0 Sunday afternoon at Angel of the Winds Arena.
Dustin Wolf made 21 saves in earning the shutout as the Everett Silvertips beat the Spokane Chiefs 2-0 Sunday afternoon at Angel of the Winds Arena.
The Silvertips (25-7-1-0) have won nine straight and lead the U.S. Division of the Western Hockey League.
Bryce Kindopp scored both goals for Everett. He broke the scoreless tie with a goal at the 15:34 mark of the third period, and later scored into an empty net.
Women’s basketball
• The nonconference game between Seattle Pacific and Academy of Art scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Brougham Pavilion has been canceled, along with an AA game at Central Washington.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Doug Baldwin a game-time decision against Vikings, plus a surprise addition to Seahawks' injury report WATCH
- Days after groundbreaking, KeyArena could be getting a new contractor as renovation costs soar
- Rod Jones, standout tight end on Huskies' 1984 Orange Bowl team, dies from suicide at age 54
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- How much have the Mariners improved their farm system after GM Jerry Dipoto's series of trades?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.