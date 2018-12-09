Dustin Wolf made 21 saves in earning the shutout as the Everett Silvertips beat the Spokane Chiefs 2-0 Sunday afternoon at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Dustin Wolf made 21 saves in earning the shutout as the Everett Silvertips beat the Spokane Chiefs 2-0 Sunday afternoon at Angel of the Winds Arena.

The Silvertips (25-7-1-0) have won nine straight and lead the U.S. Division of the Western Hockey League.

Bryce Kindopp scored both goals for Everett. He broke the scoreless tie with a goal at the 15:34 mark of the third period, and later scored into an empty net.

Women’s basketball

• The nonconference game between Seattle Pacific and Academy of Art scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Brougham Pavilion has been canceled, along with an AA game at Central Washington.