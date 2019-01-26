Zack Andrusiak had three goals and an assist as the Everett Silvertips smashed the Lethbridge Hurricanes 9-1 Saturday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Bryce Kindopp had two goals and an assist for Everett (35-12-1-1). Connor Dewar had one goal and two assists, and Jake Christian­sen had three assists.

Junior hockey

Seth Jarvis scored on a penalty shot in overtime as the host Portland Winterhawks beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 3-2. Simon Kubicek and Matthew Wedman scored goals for the T-birds (17-22-5-1).

Men’s basketball

Nikhil Lizotte netted a career-high 23 points and Coleman Wooten tallied his 1,000th career point, but that scoring came in a losing effort as Seattle Pacific lost 92-63 to host Montana State Billings in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game. The Falcons (9-6, 6-4) suffered their third straight setback immediately after putting together a seven-game winning streak.

Women’s basketball

Host Alaska Anchorage (17-1, 9-1 GNAC) routed Seattle Pacific 78-37. Riley Evans led the Falcons (6-11, 5-5) with 10 points.

• Sacramento State (7-9, 3-5 Big Sky) defeated Eastern Washington 73-70 in Cheney. Violet Kapri Morrow poured in 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field for the Eagles (4-13, 3-5).

Men’s tennis

Washington (1-2) lost to Utah State 4-2 in the consolation match of the ITA Kickoff Classic in Austin, Texas. UW won the doubles point when Kasper Smith and Kawika Lam prevailed. Jack Davis was the only Husky to win his singles match.

Women’s tennis

Freshman Yang Lee rallied from a set down to complete an improbable comeback for Washington State as it rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat Southern Methodist 4-3 in the first round of the ITA Kickoff Classic in Stanford, Calif.

Track and field

Redshirt freshman Talon Hull became the seventh Husky to run a sub-four-minute mile (3:59.56) as the UW Invitational concluded at the Dempsey Indoor Center. The Huskies got outstanding efforts from Katie Rainsberger in the mile (4:36.76), Jonah Wilson in the shot put (63-3¼) and Fred Huxham in the 3,000 (7:51.82).

Gymnastics

Washington put up a 195.900 in its first home meet of the season, narrowly missing a dual meet win over Oregon State (196.100). Evanni Roberson came away with three event titles, including her first career all-around title (39.475), for the Huskies.