EVERETT — Patrick Bajkov scored twice and Matt Fonteyne had three assists to lift the Everett Silvertips to a dominating 4-1 victory Friday over the Seattle Thunderbirds in Game 1 of the opening round of the Western Hockey League playoffs.

Bajkov, the Silvertips career leader in points (176), goals (112) and assists (176), scored twice in the second period to give the Silvertips an insurmountable three-goal cushion after 40 minutes of hockey.

Playing in his last season in Everett, the 20-year-old Bajkov was rewarded for his stellar Silvertips career by recently signing a contract with the Florida Panthers.

Playoff schedule Best-of-seven series (Everett leads, 1-0) Game 1 — Everett 4, Seattle 1 Game 2 — Seattle @ Everett, Saturday, 7:05 p.m. Game 3 — Everett @ Seattle, Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. Game 4 — Everett @ Seattle, Friday, 7:35 p.m. Game 5 — Seattle @ Everett, Saturday, March 3, 7:05 p.m.* Game 6 — Everett @ Seattle, Tuesday, April 3, 7:05 p.m.* Game 7 — Seattle @ Everett, Wednesday, April 4, 7:05 p.m.* * If necessary

Fonteyne, also 20, is a free agent who had the first assist on Everett’s first three goals to give the Silvertips a 3-0 lead.

Garrett Pilon, who scored 20 goals and had 45 assists in the regular season, opened the scoring with a beautiful shot at 10:55 of the first period. After taking a pass from Fonteyne, Pilon rifled the puck over Seattle goaltender Liam Hughes’ right shoulder.

That lone goal had to give the Thunderbirds a sinking feeling as they were going against Carter Hart, Everett’s franchise leader with 26 shutouts and 116 victories.

Hart faced only seven shots in the first period, but there were several good scoring chances that probably would have eluded a lesser goaltender.

The hole got even deeper for Seattle when Bajkov scored short-handed 1:47 into the second period.

Bajkov, who is from Nanaimo, B.C., then just about put the game out of reach at 3-0 when he added his second goal of the period on a shot from the point at 5:50 of the period.

Seattle kept some hope alive when Zack Andrusiak tipped a shot past Hart at 7:03, but it was short-lived when Bryce Kindopp scored unassisted three minutes later to make it 4-1.

Hart made sure it stayed that way, stopping 25 of the 26 shots he faced. The Silvertips scored on four of their 46 shots in the game in a dominating performance from the opening whistle.

Hughes gave it a spirited effort making 42 saves for Seattle.

This is the fourth playoff series meeting between the two teams since Everett joined the league 15 years ago. The Thunderbirds beat the Silvertips 4-0 last season on the way to winning the WHL championship. The Silvertips won 4-1 in the second round in 2016 and 4-1 in the first round of the 2014 playoffs.

Everett is making its 15th consecutive playoff appearance. Its longest postseason run came in its first season when the Silvertips shocked the WHL by making it all the way to the championship series before losing to Medicine Hat in the final.

The Silvertips, the U.S. Division champions after a 47-20-2-3 regular season, have now won 38 of their past 49 games.