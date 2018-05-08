Swift Current’s Glenn Gadwin scored 2:40 into overtime to lift the Broncos to a 3-2 win over the host Everett Silvertips in the Western Hockey League finals.
Gadwin had forced overtime when he scored with three minutes left in regulation. He also scored the team’s first goal.
Swift Current holds a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series, with the teams playing again in Everett on Wednesday night.
The Silvertips held a 2-1 lead after two periods, thanks to goals from Riley Sutter and Matt Fonteyne in the first period.
Stuart Skinner made 37 saves for Swift Current, which outshot Everett 39-32.
Carter Hart made 29 saves for the Silvertips.
