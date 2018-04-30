Kevin Davis scored a power-play goal in overtime as the Everett Silvertips beat the Tri-City Americans 6-5 Monday night to win the Western Conference championship series in six games.
KENNEWICK — Kevin Davis scored a power-play goal in overtime as the Everett Silvertips beat the Tri-City Americans 6-5 Monday night to win the Western Conference championship series in six games.
Everett advances to face Swift Current in the Western Hockey League championship series. Games 1 and 2 are Friday and Saturday in Swift Current.
Davis had two goals and an assist in the game. The Silvertips trailed Tri-City 5-2 in the third period but got three straight goals — from Connor Dewar, Davis and Garrett Pilon — to tie the score.
Patrick Bajkov scored two goals for Everett and Matt Fonteyne had three assists.
Carter Hart made 18 saves.
