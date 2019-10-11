Five minutes for smashing, anyone?

The NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers have instituted a “Disassembly Room” at Wells Fargo Arena, where a fan can, for $35, channel his or her inner Broad Street Bully and smash things like flat-screen TVs, dishware, bottles and guitars with, say, a hockey stick, baseball bat or sledgehammer.

“The concept is definitely one-of-a-kind and nontraditional,” said Valerie Camillo, Flyers president of business operations. “We ran the concept by some of our fans who told us they thought this would be a fresh way to have some harmless fun.”

Headlines

• At @SportsPickle: “PBA bowling should come out as staunchly pro-Chinese government just to try to get in the news for a few days.”

• At Fark.com: “Kaepernick receives ‘little to no response’ from all 32 NFL teams. This is not a repeat from 2016, 2017, or 2018.”

Beating the racket

Former world badminton champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand got a doping violation overturned because she proved she ate contaminated meat at a buffet restaurant.

Comforting to know that our shuttlecock heroes, at least, aren’t tainted.

Fingers do the talking

A pro-democracy tweet by Rockets GM Daryl Morey has the NBA in economic hot water with the Chinese government.

On the bright side, though, Morey is suddenly the morning-line favorite to win this year’s Donald Sterling “Oops!” Award.

Just wondering

Does Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool have a brother named Gene?

Timeout

The NFL fined injured Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger $5,000 for wearing an Apple Watch on the sideline.

Or, as Roethlisberger calls his trusty timepiece, Little Big Ben.

Music to their ears

The Bills have signed defensive end Wyatt Ray — the late Nat King Cole’s grandson — to their practice squad.

Buffalo fans’ No. 1 wish: Save your greatest hits for Tom Brady.

Tampa With Success Dept.

The Rays drew a season-high 32,251 fans for their ALDS Game 3 win over the Astros.

What, was it bobblehead night or something?

Up on the roof

Tyler Ivens, a Knoxville sports-radio host, is living on the roof of Toyota Knoxville and vowing to stay there until the Volunteers (1-4 with the only victory coming against Tennessee Chattanooga) win another football game.

So what does he have a better chance of catching first — a win, or shingles?

Talking the talk

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, after the Texans — who’d averaged 19.5 points in their first four games — put up 53 on the Falcons: ”Their offense went through Atlanta faster than Sherman.”

• Chiefs coach Andy Reid, in his postgame speech to his then-unbeaten team after it struggled to beat the Lions: “Not all of Mozart’s paintings were perfect.”

Dog days of slammer?

Padres pitcher Jacob Nix was arrested and charged with criminal trespass in Peoria, Ariz., after he allegedly tried to enter a home through the doggie door.

Looks like he could use a little more work on his back-door slider.

Quote marks

• Ex-pitcher Jerry Koosman, to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, on coming up with a speech when the Mets retire his No. 36 jersey next season: “I’ll just copy Lou Gehrig’s.”

• Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun, on Astros co-aces Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole: “Did (manager) A.J. Hinch register his Cy Young vote when he started Justin Verlander in Game 1 against Tampa Bay?”

• Raiders coach Jon Gruden, to reporters, after his younger brother Jay got pink-slipped by Washington: “My dad’s been fired. I’ve been fired. Jay’s been fired and … welcome to the club, bro.”

• Ex-NFL O-lineman Ross Tucker, via Twitter, on 49er CB Richard Sherman’s contrived beef with Browns QB Baker Mayfield: “Nothing gets me angrier than when a man refuses to shake my hand a second time 37 seconds after he shook it the first time.”

Tweet of the Week

From “Captain Schlasser: Leader of Men,” after the Braves coughed up a record 10 runs in the first inning of the winner-take-all Game 5 vs. the Cardinals: “It’s been 2 years, 8 months and 3 days since Super Bowl LI. The Falcons led 28-3 in Super Bowl LI. It suddenly makes sense.”

Here’s the beef

Germain Ifedi, the Seahawks’ starting right tackle, stands 6 feet 5 and weighs 311 pounds.

In other words, that’s a big If.

Quote, end quote

• Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, on the NFL fining Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr., among others, $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct: “Let’s assume the fines were deserved, but what’s with the $37? Is that some sort of service charge?”

• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, after the Yankees ran Minnesota’s playoff losing streak to 16 with an ALDS sweep: “Worst result for twins since ‘The Shining’.”

• Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post, on Jay Gruden’s ouster in D.C.: “Daniel Snyder fired the wrong guy early Monday. … We can only assume that every mirror in Snyder’s home is broken.”

• Greg Cote of The Miami Herald, on Sunday’s NFL matchup between 0-5 Washington and the 0-4 Dolphins: “Picking a team to win (this) game is like choosing whether to wear underwear made of sandpaper or burlap.”

• Torben Rolfsen of Vancouver, B.C.’s CKST Radio, via Twitter, seeing a Slurpee endorsement in a certain Dodger’s future: “Clayton Kershaw’s playoff ERA is 7.11.”