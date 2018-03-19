Some of that closeness was on display this week when word came that Safeco Field would have played host to a Sounders game because the Clink was booked. It’s likely only the beginning.

Inside sports business

Word that Tod Leiweke has left his NFL post for what almost certainly will be a job running Seattle’s expected expansion NHL franchise should bolster what already has fast become an era of unprecedented cooperation between teams on this city’s sports scene.

What some may not realize is that the younger brother of Oak View Group honcho Tim Leiweke is a tailor-made president and chief executive officer candidate for not only an NHL club, but a future NBA franchise here as well. Tod Leiweke, after all, got his start in major professional sports as a Golden State Warriors vice president and later served as president of the Portland Trail Blazers in addition to being CEO of the Seahawks.

So expect that Leiweke, who left the Seahawks in 2010 to become CEO of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning, will be given a multifaceted role running OVG’s sports operations here — which eventually could encompass multiple teams as well as arena operations and an ownership stake. And that should further the relationships among this city’s major teams even beyond currently strong levels.

Some of the sharing was on display last week when word got out that Safeco Field would have played host to a Sounders CONCACAF Champions League semifinal match had they qualified for the early April round of that tournament. CenturyLink Field already was booked, so the Sounders went calling on the Mariners for help.

Turns out they didn’t need it as they lost Wednesday’s quarterfinal round. But the point is, the Mariners were ready to sod over their dirt infield between baseball homestands to help the Sounders and branch out their revenue intake beyond baseball.

Expect to hear more talk in coming months about Safeco Field staging an outdoor hockey game, perhaps with WHL teams to whet the city’s appetite for the imminent NHL arrival.

This goes beyond being good neighbors. The existing and coming teams in this city will be personally entwined like never before.

Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer is best friends with Tod Leiweke from his days helping launch the soccer team on behalf of its Seahawks minority ownership. They and their significant others go on an annual boating trip together.

Tim Leiweke already has engaged in at least one business deal with Mariners owner John Stanton. In late September, The Eagles — managed for decades by Tim Leiweke’s OVG partner, Irving Azoff — gave a concert at Safeco Field that was a joint venture between OVG and the Mariners.

OVG had a private Safeco Field suite for the concert just doors away from Stanton’s. Partway through the concert, Stanton stopped by. Others in the suite that night included Hanauer and Seahawks president Peter McLoughlin.

So that’s three pro teams represented under the same concert-going roof along with a soon-to-be fourth once the NHL grants Leiweke’s group its expected franchise in June.

Sure, there has been some crossover between teams at different times before in Seattle.

But not to this degree.

Though team owners and executives enjoying concerts together doesn’t directly impact sports fans, they could feel the results down the road. The new NHL team is going to need a regional sports network, and there’s already buzz about a potential shared venture between Mariners-owned ROOT Sports NW and OVG on that front.

And it doesn’t take much to envision the Sounders being added to that mix.

ROOT Sports doesn’t have much going for it when the Mariners aren’t playing, or if they have been eliminated from playoff contention by midsummer. Throw NHL and MLS — and likely NBA later — in to that mix, and you suddenly have the makings of a Madison Square Garden Network type of venture in this part of the nation.

Sure, that’s dreaming big. But remember, many of the people behind the MSG network are partners in OVG’s efforts here.

And it helps when the owners and executives of the teams involved mostly like each other. At least, enough to do business and watch concerts together, if not taking boat trips with their wives.

Getting along matters.

There’s a reason the KeyArena renovation deal got signed off on and approved so quickly by Seattle City Council. There was no serious pushback against the $600 million project from any major stakeholder.

Things were quite different in the city’s Sodo District, where the Mariners, Seahawks and Sounders all expressed levels of disagreement with a proposal for an arena there. The concern being expressed by that block of teams was cited by the city in delaying the Sodo arena project. All three teams later threw their support behind Leiweke and his KeyArena renovation.

Now add two more pro clubs into that realm, you could — within five years — be looking at a five-team, three-venue block with the political clout to make things happen in short order. Sure, it would be a block worth keeping an eye on to make sure it doesn’t run roughshod over taxpayer interests at any point.

But regardless, it would be a force to be reckoned with both business-wise and politically. And one that would take some getting used to in a city with sports fans more accustomed to delays, debates and indecision than actually getting things done.