They fended it off over and over again, but elimination came for the Seattle Thunderbirds on Monday night in Edmonton.

Saturday’s victory was the Thunderbirds’ sixth in an elimination game during this 2022 postseason run. That durability got them out of series deficits against the Portland Winterhawks and Kamloops Blazers in the second and third rounds.

“We’ve been counted out so many times,” coach Matt O’Dette said. “Our guys just kept battling, showing their character and resiliency.

“Deficits, injuries, suspensions, you name it. Our guys were very defiant.”

There were no more theatrics in Game 6 of the WHL championship series. The Edmonton Oil Kings got the power-play goal that eluded the Thunderbirds and pushed their way to a 2-0 victory. The Oil Kings took the series, 4-2.

Against Edmonton, Seattle dropped all three home games, though Game 6 was one in name alone. The game was held at Rogers Place due to arena availability issues.

Advertising

The Thunderbirds only trailed 1-0 after a first period in which they were outshot 21-4. Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic stretched out to make the initial stop on Josh Williams. Edmonton’s Jakub Demek stalled beside the net, waiting to grab the rebound off Milic’s pads.

Matthew Rempe watched from the penalty box, serving the first penalty of the game for checking from behind.

St. Louis Blues prospect and Oil Kings captain Jake Neighbours was shoved by Jeremy Hanzel while flying in on Milic. Neighbours crashed into the goalie and took the net off its moorings. Milic was shaken up but stayed in the game, finishing with 34 saves.

The Thunderbirds’ power play went to work but didn’t generate much. That unit went 0 for 6 on Monday.

Three minutes, 44 seconds into the second period, the Oil Kings were in control. They tossed the puck around until Kaiden Guhle moved up, settled the pass and got a quick shot off to make it 2-0.

The Thunderbirds played the last five minutes of the second period down a defenseman. Samuel Knazko was towed off the ice and helped down the tunnel following an apparent knee-on-knee collision. He returned for the third.

Advertising

With 5:05 remaining in regulation, Thunderbirds forward Nico Myatovic was handed a penalty for closing his hand on the puck. That cut into the Thunderbirds’ final push.

Sebastian Cossa made 27 saves as the Oil Kings secured their first Memorial Cup spot since 2014. The tournament was canceled the past two seasons.

“We’re extremely disappointed. We felt like we could win this series,” O’Dette said. “But nothing to hang our heads about – there’s a lot to be proud of.”