Conner Roulette tipped in a Tyrel Bauer point shot midway through the third period to give the Seattle Thunderbirds an insurance goal that turned into the game-winner and the visitors held on for a Game 1 win in the WHL Championship series Friday night in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Edmonton Oil Kings’ Carter Souch got one back on the power play four minutes later, but the Thunderbirds stretched the one-goal lead to the final buzzer for a 2-1 victory at Rogers Place.

Thomas Milic made a postseason-high 43 saves for the Thunderbirds.

“He was definitely there when we had our breakdowns and a big part of our Game 1 win,” coach Matt O’Dette said.

Just under two minutes into the second period, Thunderbirds forward Reid Schaefer picked up the puck along the boards near center ice and put a shot on Oil Kings goaltender Sebastian Cossa (20 saves). The rebound bounced straight to Matthew Rempe, who shoveled it in to make it 1-0.

The Oil Kings’ transition game caused problems for Seattle early as they came at Milic in waves. It looked like the second period might be more of the same as Bauer was the man back on a slow-developing 2-on-1 just before Schaefer scored. A sprawled Ryan Gottfried later broke up an Edmonton 3-on-1.

“We’ll need some adjustments to kind of slow down that transition game,” O’Dette said, acknowledging it wasn’t his team’s best performance.

“We’ll take the wins any way you can get them this time of year.”

Milic made the save on Carter Kowalyk, who was pressed against the crossbar and eventually went down in the crease. The puck didn’t appear to cross the line but the official immediately, preemptively waved off any goal.

Lukas Svejkovsky swept away a puck sitting in the crease as the Thunderbirds held on in their own zone for much of the final 8:20. An empty-net bid slid wide.

Game 2 in Edmonton is Sunday at 3 p.m.

BOX SCORE