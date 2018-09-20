The Seattle Thunderbirds are looking to get back to the success they had in 2016 and 2017, when they reached the WHL finals two straight years.

After winning the Western Hockey League title in 2017, last season was destined to be a rebuilding year for the Seattle Thunderbirds because they lost many of their stars, including Matthew Barzal, the NHL’s rookie of the year last season.

Still, the T-birds reached the playoffs last season, and with many of the top players back from that team, including several who were on the title team in 2017, the Thunderbirds seem primed for another big season.

The T-birds, who also reached the WHL finals in 2016, start their regular season with a 6:05 p.m. game Saturday against Portland at the ShoWare Center in Kent.

It will be the second season as head coach for Matt O’Dette, promoted to the lead role after four years as an assistant to Steve Konowalchuk, who left to become an assistant coach with the Anaheim Ducks.

O’Dette, like some of his players, will be more comfortable with an added year of experience.

“I enjoyed it, but it was a different dynamic being a head coach,” he said. “You go from good cop to bad cop, so to speak, but I think our team did a good job maintaining the culture we had in place.”

Seattle finished the preseason with a 4-3 record, after finishing last season with 34 wins, 28 losses, eight overtime losses, and two shootout losses.

That was good enough for the Thunderbirds to earn a wild-card berth into the playoffs, but they lost to rival Everett in five games in the best-of-seven opening round.

Among the players back for the T-birds are left winger Nolan Volcan, who tied for the team lead in points with 76; left winger Zack Andrusiak, who led the team in goals with 36; center Matthew Wedman; defenseman Jarret Tyszk, a fifth-round draft choice by the Montreal Canadiens last year; and goaltender Liam Hughes, who had a .909 save percentage.

“It was kind of retooling year last year, and I think the guys that are here this year gained a lot of experience last year and are able to take a step up in their game, and in their leadership roles,” O’Dette said. “Our standards are higher from what we did last year, and if everyone plays to their capability, we will put ourselves in a position to make some noise.”

Andrusiak, who grew up in Saskatchewan before his family moved to Armstrong, B.C., seven years ago, had five goals for the T-Birds during the title season and improved to 36 last season. His goal is even more this year.

“I definitely want to improve off that number,” said Andrusiak, who turns 20 in July and tries to get to as many Seahawks and Mariners games as he can. “The game is obviously about speed and skating, and I am just trying to continue to work on that every day and be a better all-around player, just be consistent each night.”

Volcan, from Edmonton, Alberta, turns 20 on July 4 and has played the past four full seasons with the Thunderbirds. He got into three games as a 15-year-old during the 2013-14 season. He has steadily improved each year and had 32 goals and 44 assists last season. He did not set number goals this season.

“I try to keep an open mind, and not worry about statistics,” Volcan said. “If you do, you kind of think about it too much and maybe you overthink situations. I try to keep an open mind and to make things happen, and hopefully the stats will come too.”

Wedman, who played against Volcan while growing up in Edmonton, said his goal is “like every other player in the WHL, and that is to play in the NHL.”

Wedman, 19, is playing in his fourth season with Seattle and he said the fans at the ShoWare Center are even better than those in Canada, and he treats them to a physical style of play.

“My game is fast and heavy,” he said. “I want to make sure those (defensemen) are not looking forward to getting those pucks in the corners and chip in when I can. I am looking to have a bigger role this year.”

On the nights when the T-birds are struggling offensively, they can take comfort in having Hughes as the goaltender.

“It’s tough to win without a good goaltender in there, and we think he’s one of the best in the league,” O’Dette said of Hughes. “On the night when we are not playing our best game, he is there to bail us out.”

Hopes are always high when a season begins, but for the T-birds, they seem to be well-founded.

“I think we will be a well-rounded team,”O’Dette said. “We like our depth up front, and that will be a strength I think. All four lines can play. And if we can get healthy on the back end, that’s a solid group.”

Said Volcan: “We have a great group and hopefully we can do something special.”