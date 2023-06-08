Mason LeFebvre carries two sets of goalie masks in his equipment bag — one a generic black and the other rainbow colored — when he plays in a hockey tournament that isn’t familiar to him.

As a transgender player, feeling safe among teammates and spectators watching from the stands is of utmost importance. LeFebvre, a 29-year-old transgender man, is in town from Wisconsin for this weekend’s third annual Seattle Pride Classic tournament for LGBTQ+ players at the Kraken Community Iceplex and grew up playing girls hockey.

He won’t have or need the black mask for this weekend’s tournament, which runs Friday through Sunday, but dons it elsewhere when he wants to avoid curious stares and questions about his gender.

“If I don’t feel safe, then I don’t wear that [rainbow] mask,” LeFebvre said. “If I don’t know about a tournament, then yeah, I’m going to pack both masks, and I’m going to start the weekend in the black mask and see how it goes.”

LeFebvre traveled for the tournament with Avery Cordingley, 26, as a part of Team Trans, a collective of transgender players from across the continent fielding two of the 18 squads at this year’s tournament. Much like LeFebvre, Cordingley, a center who began playing in boys leagues as a girl but now identifies as trans masculine nonbinary, carries two sets of sticks to unfamiliar tournaments.

Advertising

“When I didn’t want to be noticed, I would use my orange stick with black tape on it,” Cordingley said, “ … versus a rainbow stick with the trans tape color pattern on it.”

This year’s Seattle Pride Classic, presented by Kraken founding partner Symetra, comes amid heightened backlash toward the trans and greater LGBTQ+ communities on political, legal, legislative and social-media fronts. Hockey hasn’t been immune from it, with some NHL players on multiple teams declining to wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys and some squads even canceling themed nights.

Joey Gale, who with Steven Thompson co-founded the Seattle Pride Hockey Association — which is staging the tournament — said it’s hardly a coincidence that this year’s event is the biggest yet with more than 260 LGBTQ+ and allied hockey players. The tournament, which offers free admission to spectators, has added an extra day from last year’s event and has nearly doubled in size.

“I think hockey players in general are really looking for an outlet to celebrate Pride and the community,” said Gale, who is gay. “But also really to sort of counter what’s going on with hockey teams and NHL teams across the country. We’re seeing a lot of pushback on Pride nights. We’re seeing sort of a common storyline with some of these teams.

“And I think it’s a testament to that, that our organization continues to grow even though there’s so much resistance.”

The tournament has grown nearly fivefold from its launch two years ago as a four-team, 56-player event at Olympic View Arena in Mountlake Terrace. This is its second year at the Community Iceplex, with about two-thirds of registered players from LGBTQ+ communities — 15% identifying as nonbinary or trans, 45% as male and 40% as female.

Advertising

About 30% of participants are from outside Washington.

Special guests participating in the games include Luke Prokop of the Western Hockey League champion Seattle Thunderbirds, a Nashville Predators prospect and the first openly gay player drafted by an NHL team. Three former pro players also will play, including Kraken TV analyst JT Brown, former Boston Bruins defenseman Andrew Ference — both supporters of the LGBTQ+ community — and Jessica Platt, the first openly transgender player in the now-defunct Canadian Women’s Hockey League.

Kraken radio play-by-play broadcaster Everett Fitzhugh and ROOT Sports host Tom Glasgow will again be on the Iceplex microphone announcing the tournament’s championship games in each of two conferences for the Symetra Cup and Empowers Cup. They will also call the Sunday afternoon Alaska Airlines All Stars of Pride game featuring players selected by tournament peers for elevating their weekend experience and creating an inclusive space.

Gale said creating that space is paramount and added that not having it was one reason he quit hockey as a Minnesota teenager.

“It really came down to that I didn’t feel comfortable playing the sport,” said Gale, 30, a director of marketing at the Space Needle and Chihuly Garden and Glass. “I wasn’t ‘out’ at the time, my parents didn’t know, and it just didn’t feel like an environment that I felt welcomed in. Even though I loved hockey so much, it just felt hard to be out there.”

But he slowly got back into the game as an adult, eventually wrapping his stick in Pride tape after finding more supportive environments that would welcome an openly gay player. And that’s why, he added, seeing NHL players don warmup jerseys supportive of the LGBTQ+ community means so much to him and younger players.

“That matters to the little kids the most, I think,” he said. “Especially Little Joey at 8 years old back in the day in Minnesota. Maybe the outcome of me stopping at playing hockey would have been different. Maybe I would have felt more welcomed in locker rooms and on the ice.”

Advertising

LeFebvre and Cordingley say Team Trans, formed four years ago in Boston as the nation’s first transgender and nonbinary hockey organization, has a majority of players who have been goalies at one time or another. LeFebvre said it’s because the extra equipment and masks make it easier to hide in locker rooms and on the ice.

“The more equipment you have on, the less of your body others can see,” he said. “By the time you get all that goalie gear on, nobody can tell what your gender is under it.”

Both have slightly different views on NHL players who refuse to wear Pride jerseys. LeFebvre said, “It’s important to feel seen and recognized” but doesn’t support forcing players to wear a Pride jersey.

“If they don’t support me, then I would rather know that and don’t want them to fake it,” LeFebvre said, adding: “I think it does make it more powerful [a symbol] for everybody else that does wear them.”

Cordingley is less concerned with what players decide than what professional teams do.

“So if one player decides not to do X, Y and Z, that’s on that player,” Cordingley said. “The organization, which is where the power comes from, still says, ‘We support you and we’re doing this thing.’”

And Cordingley agrees that this year’s tournament is coming at a critical time for LGBTQ+ members to support each other by showing up in record numbers.

“Even in the face of all of the negativity in the world and politicians attempting to legislate queer and trans people out of existence,” Cordingley said, “the fact we are still showing up in such numbers and with such enthusiasm to just be joyful and do something we love together for a weekend is so important.”