BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres fired coach Ralph Krueger on Wednesday, less than two years into his second season, and with the freefalling team in the midst of an 0-10-2 skid.

The Sabres made the move the morning following a 3-2 loss at New Jersey, against a Devils team which snapped an 11-game home winless skid.

The team did not say who would take over for Krueger, except to say first-year general manager Kevyn Adams would speak later in the morning.

Krueger’s firing comes two weeks after Adams said he was evaluating the entire operation, including the coach, with the Sabres in jeopardy of extending their playoff drought to an NHL record-matching 10th season.

Buffalo’s winless streak matches the third-worst in team history, and longest since losing a team-record 14 straight midway through the 2014-15 season. At 6-18-4, the Sabres rank last in the NHL in victories and points, and have been shut out as many times as they’ve won this season.

