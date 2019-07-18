Another piece of history greeted the city’s incoming NHL franchise on Thursday morning as its first general manager, Ron Francis, officially inked a multi-year contract and made his first public appearance.

”Twelve seasons working in player development, coaching, scouting and management have led me to this moment and this role,” Francis, 56, said in a release. “I’m excited to bring that experience to Seattle as we build something truly special and historic.”

At a press conference held at KEXP, in the shadows of a partially-demolished KeyArena in the process of undergoing a $930-million rebuild, Francis talked about the challenges that lie ahead for both himself and a team that is to begin play in October 2021.

The Hockey Hall of Famer spent 22 seasons compiling the fifth highest point total in NHL history as a player but this stint with Seattle’s team – rumored to be a five-year contract – is only his second turn at the GM helm. It’s also his first time as an executive away from a Carolina Hurricanes franchise where he began his playing career when it was previously known as the Hartford Whalers and ended it in a second tour with the club as a player under its new name and locale before embarking on a GM stint there from March 2014 through April 2018.

The new GM won’t be naming any front office assistants or coaches for the time being. Instead, he’ll help NHL Seattle pick a name for the new team in coming months and have a major say in the design of a Northgate Mall training facility where construction is to begin next year.

As well, he’ll start to plot strategy for a June 2021 expansion draft expected to be far tougher than the Vegas Golden Knights had two years ago when they fleeced numerous teams ahead of making the Stanley Cup Final the franchise’s debut 2017-18 season. The draft is crucial and it’s a huge reason NHL Seattle filled its GM post with Francis a year earlier than initially planned to give him added time to prepare.

Teams will likely be overcautious this time around and Francis will have to maximize each of his picks and trade returns in order to give his Seattle team a solid foundation. The Seattle team hired analytics specialist Alexandra Mandrycky this month as their director of hockey operations and she is expected to play a key role in draft preparation ahead of Francis bringing in the majority of his front office next year.

Francis also must demonstrate that he can build a team capable of reaching the playoffs. That didn’t happen during his four seasons at Carolina’s helm, though the Hurricanes did reach the conference final last season – the first under a new ownership and GM – with much of the core Francis had built still intact.

Francis had very little budget to work with in Carolina – it was among the league’s top-two worst the majority of his time there – and he is expected to get bigger financial help from an NHL Seattle group with deep-pocketed owners fronted by investment banker David Bonderman and Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

”Announcing Ron Francis as our team’s first general manager is a dream come true,” NHL Seattle president and CEO Tod Leiweke said in a release. “He is truly hockey royalty and is the perfect fit for the team we are building. He has a proven track record in hockey management, a dedication to the community and an eagerness to innovate which fits our vision.”