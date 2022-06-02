The Seattle Thunderbirds took the long way to the WHL Championship Series. They sit four wins from the team’s second Ed Chynoweth Cup and are ready to work for it.

Work through it, if necessary.

“If you’ve got two legs and a heartbeat, you’ll be in the lineup,” center Jared Davidson joked of hockey players.

Case in point — on Dec. 10, Thunderbirds captain Tyrel Bauer suffered an MCL tear that required surgery and could have ended his season. Bauer was ahead of his anticipated recovery timeline by months. He was skating on his own by late February, a full practice participant by mid-March and in the game lineup March 25 at the Vancouver Giants.

On Tuesday, the day the Thunderbirds won Game 7 of the Western Conference Championship, the team announced Bauer had signed a three-year entry-level contact with the Winnipeg Jets, the NHL team that drafted him in the sixth round (164th overall selection) in 2020.

“Take a little bit of time there to reflect and celebrate, then we’re right back into action to finish the job,” Bauer said.

“We had a lot of confidence coming in, and we’re right where we should be.”

The Thunderbirds shook off their playoff inexperience and dispatched the Kelowna Rockets in five games. The two more recent series — against the Portland Winterhawks and Kamloops Blazers, respectively — went all the way to seven games.

The Thunderbirds overcame a 3-1 series deficit against the Winterhawks and are 5-0 in elimination games this postseason. Both Game 7s were on the road.

“Knowing that we can play and overcome situations with our backs against the wall, it gives our team confidence,” coach Matt O’Dette said. “We know we’re never out of the series, never out of the fight.”

Following a come-from-behind, 2-1 home victory in Game 6 of the Western Conference Championship, there was little room for error again. Davidson scored twice and Lukas Svejkovsky had a hand in all three scoring plays during a 3-2 victory in Kamloops, British Columbia.

The pair of goals eased Davidson’s nerves — a little, and temporarily.

“It’s still just as stressful in the third period when you’re fighting to keep that lead,” he said.

“When it was over and we won, it was one of the best feelings I’ve ever had.”

Davidson ran up 42 goals and 89 points in 64 regular-season games. He leads the team in postseason goals (11) and points (25) as well.

“He’s worked extremely hard to improve himself as a player, and the results are showing,” O’Dette said. “He’s a big reason why we are where we are, and it’s continued in the playoffs.”

Behind him, 19-year-old goaltender Thomas Milic made 33 saves Tuesday and was named WHL Goaltender of the Month after a May featuring a 2.26 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.

Game 1 of the WHL Championship Series is Friday. The teams are using film to acquaint themselves. They haven’t met in the regular season since 2019 and have never met in the WHL playoffs.

The Thunderbirds will host the Oil Kings on Tuesday and Wednesday. Games 1-2 and 5-7 are in Edmonton — the series won’t return to accesso ShoWare Center in Kent for Game 6 (if necessary). There are 16 high-school graduations scheduled to take place there from June 9-15.

“Little disappointing, but it is what it is,” Davidson said. “We’re a good road team. We know how to play away from our building and away from our fans.”