ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pat Verbeek has been hired as the new general manager of the Anaheim Ducks.

The Ducks announced Thursday that Verbeek would replace Bob Murray, who resigned Nov. 10 and entered a treatment program for alcohol abuse amid allegations of misconduct.

Verbeek spent the past three seasons as the Detroit Red Wings’ assistant general manager under Steve Yzerman. Verbeek worked the previous nine seasons for Yzerman with the Tampa Bay Lightning as their assistant general manager and director of player personnel.

Verbeek played nearly two decades in the NHL, earning two All-Star selections and winning the Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars in 1999.

Murray had run the Ducks’ hockey operations since November 2008, but he stepped away after being accused of repeated verbal abuse of employees. He had the third-longest tenure of any active general manager when he resigned.

The Ducks are off to an impressive start to the season despite turmoil in their front office. After missing the playoffs in three straight seasons, Anaheim is even with the Los Angeles Kings for second place in the Pacific Division heading into the All-Star break.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports