WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has decided to skip the All-Star Weekend in San Jose to get some extra rest and will serve an automatic one-game suspension.

The Washington Capitals announced Ovechkin’s decision Wednesday. The team says the league’s leading goal-scorer wants to take advantage of the adjoining bye week to prepare for the second half of the season.

Washington’s final game before the All-Star break is Jan. 23 at Toronto. The All-Star game is Jan. 26, and the Capitals don’t play again until Feb. 1 against Calgary.

It’s not clear when Ovechkin will be suspended. The NHL recently instituted an automatic one-game suspension for players who chose not to participate in All-Star Weekend, except in cases of injury.

Fans voted Ovechkin, the reigning playoff MVP, as the captain of the Metropolitan Division All-Star team.

