The Seattle Thunderbirds squandered their latest comeback, allowing a late goal to the Oil Kings in a 5-4 loss in Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday afternoon. The WHL Championship series is tied 1-1 as it shifts south of the border for Games 3 and 4.

The Thunderbirds entered the third period with a two-goal deficit. Lukas Svejkovsky erased it 2:50 later with his second of the game.

Seattle’s Jared Davidson ripped a power-play shot off the post moments before the second period ended. The team leader in postseason goals got another chance just 26 seconds into the third. Kevin Korchinski cruised around the crease with the puck, Svejkovsky faked a shot and Davidson got the Thunderbirds within a goal, 4-3.

Oil Kings defenseman Luke Prokop (two goals, two assists) was a tip away from a hat trick twice, and the second of those deflected shots made it 5-4. Brendan Kuny was credited with the eventual game-winner 8:46 into the third period.

Game 1 at Rogers Place was a 2-1 Thunderbirds win. The teams soared past that goal total in the middle period. Prokop’s shot from just inside the blue line made it through a mess of bodies and into the far corner of the net to open the scoring.

“I don’t think we changed much from last time. We just got more bodies to the net,” Prokop told the crowd after the game.

The Thunderbirds’ Matthew Rempe scored his second of the young series to tie the game at 1. Jeremy Hanzel flicked a shot on net from just inside the blue line and Rempe beat sliding Edmonton goalie Sebastian Cossa (26 saves) to the rebound.

Fifty seconds later, Prokop rushed in and fired into a half-empty cage. Oil Kings teammate Justin Sourdif redirected Prokop’s power-play point shot late in the second period to make it 4-2.

Before that, the teams exchanged quick goals again. Hanzel couldn’t settle the puck at the blue line and Edmonton’s Carter Souch tore up the middle on a solo breakaway. He went high on Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic to make it 3-1.

“We’d like to have less of a track meet, for sure,” Matt O’Dette said. “Our strengths probably lie more down low and in more of the heavy style.”

The Thunderbirds’ power play (2-for-6) broke through on its fourth opportunity of the afternoon. Svejkovsky’s shot sailed through several screens, including Rempe, but apparently nicked none of them as Svejkovsky was credited.

Milic made 36 saves. He was pulled for the extra attacker but the Thunderbirds struggled to get out of their own zone in the final minute.

“We had a couple looks to tie it up as the period went on, but unfortunately couldn’t get one to tie it,” O’Dette said.

BOX SCORE