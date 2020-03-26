Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke said Thursday that construction work will resume next week on the KeyArena rebuild because its roof must be put back on to its permanent support posts.

Leiweke said via text message that the $930 million project at what his company for now is calling the “New Arena at Seattle Center” has been temporarily halted to take additional steps during the coronavirus outbreak to ensure worker health and safety. But he expects work to resume Monday.

“Seattle Arena is covered as a public project and as a critical path project,” said Leiweke, whose California-based company is spearheading the rebuild with project contractor Mortenson. “We are dropping the roof back on to the permanent support, and we need to get it off the temporary support system.”

The 44 million-pound roof has been held up by temporary posts since late last year so crews can dig down 15 feet farther below ground and excavate outward to double the arena’s square footage. To do that, the permanent concrete-encased steel rebar posts had to be cut and left suspended in mid-air so crews could remove some of the 600,000 cubic yards of soil being excavated all around them.

Last month, as portions of the arena’s new foundation began being poured, some of those posts were built back up piece-by-piece and reattached to the roof. Only once all of the dozens of posts are reattached can work begin on rebuilding the arena’s walls.

Work has also halted at NHL Seattle’s planned training facility at Northgate Mall and is not expected to start back up again until Gov. Jay Inslee’s order halting non-essential construction is lifted. That project is being run by NHL Seattle – headed by Leiweke’s brother, Tod – but the team had no immediate comment Thursday.

OVG head Leiweke said he can’t speak to the Northgate project as it’s not his own. But he said the company’s arena projects in Long Island, New York, and Austin, Texas, and planned NFL stadiums in Los Angeles and Las Vegas fall under the same “critical public-private partnerships” and will also remain unaffected.

NHL Seattle and OVG are under tight time constraints where KeyArena is concerned, given the NHL franchise is set to begin play there in October 2021. They’ve for now targeted a June 1, 2021 completion date that admittedly could stretch into July – which would impact the WNBA Seattle Storm’s hopes of playing their entire 2021 season in the reopened building.

The Storm had already committed to playing two seasons in temporary facilities after the arena was closed in December 2018 for pre-demolition work to begin. They’d hope to be in KeyArena by early June 2021, though any prolonged coronavirus work stoppage would make that impossible.