NHL Seattle on Thursday is set to begin the season ticket selection process by taking appointments to view and reserve about 2,600 club level seats to games at a rebuilt KeyArena starting in October 2021.

The team plans to contact deposit-holders to book appointments that start later this month and indicated the first phase would be for the pricier club seating only, with prices ranging from $285 to $355 on a package of 41 regular season and three preseason games. That works out to between $12,540 and $15,620 annually per ticket and the seats are only being sold for terms of three, five and seven-years.

That will be followed next year by a second phase for general seating deposit-holders.

Pricing on that wasn’t yet available, though the team indicated the cheapest seat would be $50.

No seat license fees are being added to those costs.

The club seats will include access to a premium private club — either the Symetra club or the WaFd Bank Club — along with first rights to purchase seats for concerts and events, inclusive access to the team’s Northgate Mall pracitce facility and benefits at the new arena planned for the squad’s American Hockey League affiliate in Palm Springs, California.

The team also announced that it will make single game tickets available for each game and those would start at $20.

NHL Seattle said it has already sold 80 percent of suites ahead of its 2021 debut.

The club seat appointments are for those that made deposits of $1,000 more than 17 months ago in a season ticket drive launched by the Oak View Group, which is rebuilding KeyArena for roughly $930 million in private funding. Just more than 32,000 deposits total were taken in — the bulk of those being $500 deposits on general seating season ticket options — in about 31 hours by OVG before NHL Seattle was formed as an official entity a few weeks later and awarded a an expansion franchise last December.