Seattle’s expansion NHL franchise along with arena operator Oak View Group say they have raised $1 million to support at-risk families in the city and help nonprofit organizations on the Seattle Center campus where the team’s new arena is being constructed.

NHL Seattle and OVG say the leadership, staff and partners of the two organizations have come together to help make the donations. The first donation of $800,000 will be to the United Way of King County and will be distributed as grocery vouchers to those who have recently lost their jobs or seen their hours significantly reduced due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

Another $200,000 is being earmarked as grants for 21 different nonprofit organizations that share the Seattle Center campus.

NHL Seattle CEO Tod Leiweke says bringing the NHL to Seattle was born out of a strong partnership with the city and, “we are committed to giving back to those among us with an urgent and immediate need.”

“Our region is transitioning from having one of the lowest unemployment rates anywhere to seeing unemployment claims soar statewide,” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said in a news release. “These grocery vouchers will be critical to helping workers put food on the table. I’m deeply grateful to our partners at OVG and NHL Seattle for their donation to support these efforts.”