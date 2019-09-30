The weekend-long speculation that NHL Seattle was about to be awarded an American Hockey League farm team did materialize on Monday when a new Palm Springs expansion franchise was announced.

NHL Seattle released this video Monday morning, announcing that its American Hockey League franchise in Palm Springs, California, has been approved. (Courtesy NHL Seattle)

AHL president and CEO David Andrews announced the league’s 32nd team will play at an arena being built on the Agua Caliente Indian reservation in Palm Springs starting in October 2021.

“Palm Springs has all the makings of an outstading hockey market and will further strengthen the growing base of our sport in California,” Andrews said in a release.

NHL Seattle and the Los Angeles-based Oak View Group, which is building the Palm Springs arena and spearheading a KeyArena overhaul, have a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. PT.

OVG CEO Tim Leiweke said in a release that the $250 million arena, which will break ground next year, will be “the first of its kind” in Palm Springs and an unmatched venue for both music and sports.

NHL Seattle general manager Ron Francis, in the same release, stated the facility will be “top notch” and “gives us the opportunity to fully develop and train all our prospects to reach the NHL, while bringing hockey to another fantastic market.”