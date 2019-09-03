NHL Seattle general manager Ron Francis wasted little time in hiring one of his most trusted confidants, grabbing Ricky Olczyk away from the Toronto Maple Leafs to be his first front office assistant.

Olczyk, 49, spent four years as an assistant GM under Francis while with the Carolina Hurricanes, where the Cornell University law graduate handled player contracts and other issues related to the salary cap. He’ll do the same thing for Francis as an assistant GM in Seattle, while also overseeing player transactions and helping with scouting after spending last season as a professional scout with the Leafs.

“Ricky has deep hockey experience and we are delighted to have him join us,’’ Francis said in a release. He shares our ambitions and our desire to build a winning franchise both on and off the ice. “His legal background combined with his hockey acumen bring a unique point of view.”

Olczyk is the younger brother of longtime NHL star and current television analyst Ed Olczyk, who teamed with Francis on the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1996-97 and 1997-98. Francis has been longtime friends with the brothers and their parents pre-dating his time as Hurricanes GM.

“Being part of this franchise from the very beginnng and truly building the organization from the ground up is an incredible opportunity,” Olczyk said in a release.

Olczyk is NHL Seattle’s third front office hire, joining Francis and director of hockey administration Alexandra Mandrycky.

His hiring had been widely expected throughout the league, given he was seen as underemployed in his Toronto scouting role. He’d been among the first front office hires by Francis with the Hurricanes and left that organization shortly after Francis was dismissed as GM in the spring of 2018.

Prior to joining the Hurricanes, Olczyk spent six seasons as an assistant GM with the Edmonton Oilers after previous work running a legal consuling firm that advised players and their families.