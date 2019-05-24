Dave Tippett, who was hired last June as a senior adviser for Seattle’s NHL franchise, will be the next coach of the Edmonton Oilers, the Edmonton Journal reported Friday.

The Edmonton Journal story also said The Sports Network’s Bob McKenzie reported that a deal between Tippett and the Oilers had not been finalized. Reached Friday afternoon, an NHL Seattle spokesman declined to comment on the reports.

Tippett’s hockey experience, 14 years as a coach and 11 years as a player, helped inform the NHL Seattle ownership group, led by Tod Leiweke, on decisions such as where to put the team’s training facility, the layout of a renovated KeyArena and the team’s ongoing search for its first general manager.

“We’ll see, I’m not ruling it out,’’ Tippett told The Seattle Times last year about a return to coaching. “It would have to be the right situation.”

The Oilers hired general manager Ken Holland away from Detroit on May 7 after the Red Wings had replaced Holland with Steve Yzerman as GM and named Holland senior vice president. Now Holland, who had been considered a candidate for the Seattle GM job, reportedly has hired a key piece of Seattle’s hockey brain trust.

Per the Edmonton Journal, Tippett, 57, will make around $4 million per year with the Oilers, who reportedly are expected to announce the hiring Friday or Tuesday.

Tippett ended up in Seattle when Tim Leiweke, CEO of the Oak View Group managing KeyArena’s renovation and Tod Leiweke’s older brother, called Tippett about being an adviser. Tim Leiweke was the Los Angeles Kings’ president in 1999 when Tippett became an assistant coach there.

Tippett had been considered an option to coach Seattle’s team when it begins play in 2021.

As of this month, NHL Seattle was continuing its GM search by interviewing Columbus Blue Jackets assistant GM Bill Zito, among a field of other candidates. It’s unclear how or whether Tippett’s reported departure would affect that search.