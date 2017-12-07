The announcement comes the same week the City Council approved and Mayor Jenny Durkan signed a $600 million agreement with the Los Angeles-based Oak View Group to renovate KeyArena.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday said the league has approved Seattle’s request to fill out an expansion application and start a season-ticket drive.
Bettman, speaking to reporters at the league’s Board of Governor’s meetings in Palm Beach, Fla., also said the expansion fee for a Seattle NHL team would be $650 million.
On Wednesday, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the city and the Los Angeles-based Oak View Group (OVG) to renovate KeyArena for NHL and NBA use. The MOU was approved by the city council on Monday.
