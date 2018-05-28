‘We just haven’t gotten the train to the station on time,’ he said Sunday during his annual new conference before the Stanley Cup Final.

LAS VEGAS — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says there is no delay in deciding if Seattle will have a team in the league.

Bettman, during his annual news conference before the Stanley Cup Final, answered media questions Monday about topics that included Seattle’s bid for an expansion team that would begin play in 2020.

Bettman reiterated Seattle’s bid will not be up for conditional approval at the Board of Governors meeting in June.

“There is no delay,” Bettman said. “We just haven’t gotten the train to the station on time. The fact is, and I know there’s been a lot of speculation, that somehow there’s going to be a vote of some sort, conditional or otherwise, at the June board meeting. That is absolutely not true. There will be an update. There is a process we go through … There are a number of bases we have to touch, a lot of due diligence that has to be done, a lot of interaction with the prospective ownership group.”

Bettman added, “It wouldn’t surprise me that there is a possibility that in the fall, early winter at the latest, that this could be addressed by the board. But we’re not there yet.”

The Oak View Group will have to pay a $650 million expansion fee and complete its planned renovation of KeyArena.

If there is a Seattle team, it would have the same favorable expansion terms given to the Vegas Golden Knights, who in their first season are facing Washington in the Stanley Cup Final.