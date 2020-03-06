Nobody has to tell Kyle Boyd about the importance of showing Black hockey players of today and yesteryear to future young fans.

As NHL Seattle’s community engagement director, Boyd spent part of this week at Des Moines Elementary School teaching indoor Floorball hockey basics to third, fourth and fifth graders from a variety of ethnic backgrounds. The NHL has long worked to shed its decades-long image as a “whites only’’ sport and believes engaging more fans and athletes of color is the key to its future financial survival in an increasingly competitive sports marketplace.

“We want hockey to be accessible to everybody from every background,’’ Boyd said.

And that’s the main reason behind the NHL’s Black Hockey History Tour – a continent-spanning mobile museum on hockey players of color past and present that makes its first of three regional stops here Saturday morning at the Northwest African American Museum in Seattle’s Central District. Visitors can enter the 525-square-foot museum bus free of charge from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and learn about some of the biggest Black players in the game’s history and the milestones and moments they’ve created.

The tour continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Seattle Center International Fountain and again Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Matt Griffin YMCA in SeaTac.

Primarily celebrating Black History Month, the tour actually began Jan. 12 in Washington, D.C., and runs through March 22 in Dallas.

The tour, making 14 stops in NHL markets, originally was to feature Willie O’Ree — the Canadian-born first Black player in NHL history after breaking in with the 1958 Boston Bruins. But O’Ree, now 84, canceled his appearance this past week out of concerns related to the recent coronavirus scare.

Instead, Kwame Damon Mason, producer of the 2015 documentary film “Soul on Ice, Past, Present and Future’’ will now be on hand to greet visitors. The film tells the story of trailblazing Black hockey players, O’Ree among them.

In an interview with The Seattle Times last summer, O’Ree, the league’s diversity ambassador since 1998, said it’s important that young Black players and fans see NHL stars that “look like them’’ – having had no such role models growing up beyond his older hockey-playing brother.

But there were Black hockey players playing at high levels long before O’Ree, with a senior level “Colored Hockey League’’ existing in his native Nova Scotia from 1895 until the 1930s. At its height, the all-Black league employed about 400 players.

NHL executive vice president of social impact Kim Davis said last year in an interview that she’d been unaware how far back the history of Black hockey players stretched until the museum tour made her aware of it.

“It’s important that we make people aware of this history,’’ she said.

NHL Seattle director Boyd agreed. He grew up playing hockey in his native Minnesota, often the only Black player on his teams or even in his league.

And he doesn’t want anybody missing out on the sport he loves because it doesn’t feel inclusive enough.

“We want people to know that hockey can be for everybody.’’