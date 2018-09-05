Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer among a group of minority owners partnering up to help bring a new NHL team to Seattle.

Members of the Ackerley and Wright families, a top Amazon executive, a local entrepreneur and the main Sounders owner will form the minority investment group for a new Seattle NHL team.

At a Wednesday press conference attended by Mayor Jenny Durkan and members of the Oak View Group (OVG) and NHL Seattle, the minority ownership partners were announced as David and Jeff Wright, Chris and Ted Ackerley, Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy, Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer and BDA Inc. CEO Jay Deutsch.

“We have a true partnership now with the city of Seattle,” OVG CEO Tim Leiweke, who is spearheading a $700 million renovation of KeyArena, told those attending the Space Needle press conference.

“Bringing them in gives us another voice, another conscience and another direction” in getting the arena gone and bringing in teams.

“It is the beginning of remaking the Seattle Center for the next generation and the next 50 years,” Durkan said.

The addition of the Ackerley brothers, whose father, Barry, was a longtime owner of the Seattle Supersonics, was hardly coincidental. Leiweke said bringing the NBA back to town remains a goal of David Bonderman, the billionaire who is partnering with Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer as owner ofNF the future NHL team.

David Wright, whose family owns the Space Needle and other Seattle landmarks, will also become a vice-chairman of the NHL Seattle group.

The NHL executive committee will hear a presentation from Bonderman, Bruckheimer and NHL Seattle CEO Tod Leiweke on Oct. 2 in New York. If approved, the proposal would be submitted to the full NHL board of governors for a December vote on approving an NHL expansion franchise.

Durkan will join the entourage for the October presentation in New York.