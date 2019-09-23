TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed restricted free agent forward Brayden Point to a $20.25 million, three-year contract on Monday.

Point will count $6.75 million against the salary cap through the 2022-23 season. Point’s contract ends a long stalemate with the Lightning that caused the budding 23-year-old star to miss most of training camp.

Point put up 92 points last season for the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lighting, who were swept in the first round of the playoffs but are again favored to win the Stanley Cup.

Signing Point was the last item on general manager Julien BriseBois’ offseason checklist. Steve Yzerman’s replacement extended Vezina Trophy winning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy with a $76 million, eight-year contract, added Curtis McElhinney as backup goalie, made bargain signings with Kevin Shattenkirk and 2019 Cup winner Patrick Maroon and kept Tampa Bay’s skilled core together under the $81.5 million cap.

