Bryce Kindopp scored two goals in the second period and Dustin Wolf stopped 37 shots as the Everett Silvertips got back to their winning ways with a 4-1 victory over the host Vancouver Giants on Friday night.

Everett (26-7-1-1) lost Wednesday to Spokane, snapping a nine-game winning streak. The Silvertips lead the U.S. Division of the Western Hockey League.

Dawson Butt and Reece Vitelli also scored goals in the second period for Everett.

T-birds fall

Eli Zummack scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period as the Spokane Chiefs held on in the third period to beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-3 at ShoWare Center in Kent.

Nolan Volcan scored two goals for Seattle (11-15-3-0) and Payton Mount had one.

Note

• Washington State true-freshman cornerback Myles Green-Richards from Eugene, Ore., who redshirted in 2018, left the Cougars in late October, The Spokesman-Review learned.

From sports-information reports and The Spokesman-Review.